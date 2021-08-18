Wildfire smoke covers Sacramento. Here’s how bad it will get and when it will get better

Vehicles on Interstate 80 in Vacaville drive through smoke from California’s wildfires on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. Air quality readings were expected to spike in the Sacramento region this week as wildfires again burn in proximity of the area. dkim@sacbee.com

Winds coming from the north are pushing wildfire smoke into the Sacramento region Wednesday. You’ll likely be able to smell smoke outside by this afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

“The winds today will mostly remain from the north through the evening hours,” Hannah Chandler-Cooley, a meteorologist with NWS, said.

Some Delta breeze from the west will likely move in overnight, Chandler-Cooley said, but it’s hard to tell how much that shift will affect the smoke. Jamie Arno, spokesperson for the Sacramento Air Quality Management District, told The Sacramento Bee on Tuesday air quality will likely be poor until the weekend. Arno emphasized that if you can smell smoke, you should get inside.

According to Sacramento Air Quality Management District forecasting, Sacramento, Placer, El Dorado, and Yolo counties are all expected to reach Air Quality Index numbers that indicate the air is unhealthy for sensitive groups to breathe.

While air quality in many parts of Sacramento County has avoided jumping into unhealthy ranges, that’s expected to change. The Sacramento Air Quality Management District forecasts Sacramento County air quality will reach 107 Wednesday before rising to 139 Thursday. But at one monitoring station, in downtown Sacramento, a level of 119 was recorded Wednesday morning.

El Dorado and Placer counties are expected to reach slightly higher levels Wednesday, at 124 and 112 respectively, before falling Thursday to 102 each. Current conditions in Placer still reflect moderate levels of particulate matter, but in Yolo-Solano counties and parts of El Dorado county, air is unhealthy to breathe.

At 7 a.m. this morning, the monitoring station at UC Davis showed a reading of 170. Swaths of El Dorado County currently fall in the unhealthy to hazardous air quality index ranges, according to El Dorado County Air Quality Management District monitoring.