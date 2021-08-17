If you can smell it, get inside: Here’s how to protect yourself from wildfire smoke

The Caldor Fire, as seen from the 50 Grand Restaurant in Pollock Pines. special to the Bee

California wildfires including the Dixie, Caldor, Monument and McFarland blazes all grew overnight, and more fires means more smoke.

Jamie Arno, spokesperson for the Sacramento Air Quality Management District, said though the air looks ugly in Sacramento today, it’s going to get worse on Wednesday and Thursday. A wind from the north is going to push smoke down to ground level throughout the region, Arno said.

“When you can smell smoke, that means it’s there, it’s unhealthy to breathe,” Arno said. “So the suggestion is you either go indoors or move to another location where you’re not breathing the smoke.”

By the weekend, that smoke is expected to get pushed out by another shift in the winds, Arno said.

The California Air Resources Board on Tuesday issued guidance explaining how to stay safe from wildfire smoke, which can carry harmful air pollutants and aggravating particulate matter. Here’s a breakdown of the CARB recommendations.

Stay informed

When wildfires are burning, it’s important not only to stay on top of evacuation orders, but also to check air quality updates. AirNow’s fire and smoke map provides near real-time air quality updates. And if you are evacuating, drive with the windows up and the air conditioner set to recirculate air.

CARB also advises to use common sense: if it looks or smells smoky, avoid the outdoors, particularly exercise or other strenuous activities. Children, especially those with asthma, need to be extra careful.

“The single most effective way to protect yourself from smoke is to stay inside with windows and doors closed,” the CARB guidance reads.

Clean your air indoors or get to a clean air center

To keep indoor air clean, first close your windows and doors. Just leave exits unblocked. It’s also best to avoid any activities like smoking, burning candles, cooking without a range hood or even vacuuming, because these activities increase indoor air pollution, according to CARB. Mopping or wiping surfaces with a damp cloth can help prevent irritants from circulating in the air.

CARB recommends installing a clean air filter for central air conditioning units. Air filters with a Minimum Efficiency Report Value of 13 or higher can remove more than 85% of fine particulate matter, according to CARB. But not all air conditioning systems can handle filters at that high of a MERV value, so make sure to check your user’s manual. Central air systems should also operate in recirculate mode.

You can also make a temporary box fan filter out of a box fan, an air filter with a MERV rating of 13 or higher, and some duct tape. But CARB suggests these devices should be used with extreme caution and only if other options for air cleaning are unavailable.

That device should never be left unattended, and you should only use box fans made in or after 2012 that display UL or Intertek safety marks, which mean the fans have a fused plug capable of preventing electrical fires should the device be knocked over.

All other options for cleaning indoor air failing, you can head to a local clean air center.

Gear up

If you’ve got to be outside, wear an N95 mask. We’re all used to wearing masks now after more than a year living during a global pandemic, and CARB recommends N95s to guard against particles if you have to be outside. While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say N95s work against wildfires, the agency says KN95 masks are the preferred option. Just make sure the mask is fitted tightly against your nose with one strap above and one strap below the ears to maximize safety.