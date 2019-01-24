Allegations of sexual harassment should close doors to Ridley-Thomas as a lobbyist

“Bye.”
This should be every legislator’s response if former Assemblyman Sebastian Ridley-Thomas comes knocking on their door in his new incarnation as a lobbyist. Ridley-Thomas is a former Los Angeles legislator who resigned suddenly last year for “health reasons.” As it turns out, he was also facing multiple allegations of sexual harassment.
According to a story by the Bee’s Sophia Bollag: “A month after the state Assembly told him he had likely violated its sexual misconduct policy, former Assemblyman Sebastian Ridley-Thomas moved to return to the Capitol by registering as a lobbyist. Paperwork filed on the state’s online lobbying database last week shows Ridley-Thomas, a Democrat who represented Los Angeles, registered as a lobbyist with his firm Millennial Advisors.”
Ridley-Thomas’ alleged behavior included pressing himself up against an employee and attempting to stick his tongue down her throat. He told one employee he had “always been obsessed” with her. The Assembly conducted an investigation, interviewed 15 people and substantiated the claims. Ridley-Thomas failed to appeal the findings despite being provided with a chance to do so.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
By then, he was long gone from the legislature. While nothing excuses the alleged behavior, he at least had the common sense to resign and disappear. Or so it seemed. Now he’s claiming, through a lawyer, that he’s innocent. Even more disturbing: He thinks he can waltz right back into the Capitol and influence decision-making by his former colleagues.
Never mind the fact that he failed to finish his term for “health reasons.” He’s back in Sacramento and ready to transact – apparently betting that resignation, disgrace and substantiated claims of sexual harassment are no barrier to lobbying success for a former legislator.
We hope he’s wrong. The past two years have exposed the California Democratic Party’s serious problem with sexual harassment. The party’s chairman, Eric Bauman, was forced to resign in the wake of multiple accusations. His downfall followed scandals involving several other legislators, three of whom resigned in a cloud of serious harassment allegations.
At the time, it wasn’t obvious that Ridley-Thomas’ departure had anything to do with the #MeToo movement. Perhaps he thought he could go away for a while and return under a different guise. But he should have made a new plan once the Assembly’s investigation substantiated the claims against him.
After all, the legislature passed over a dozen pieces of legislation in the wake of the #MeToo movement. They signaled that, in California, lawmakers were dedicated to addressing the issue of what the women of Sacramento’s #WeSaidEnough movement called “dehumanizing behavior by men” in California politics.
The new bills mandated expanded harassment training, prohibited secret settlements and non-disclosure agreements in sexual harassment cases and gave workers more time to file employment discrimination claims. But Ridley-Thomas’ revival as a lobbyist underscores the fact that more needs to be done.
As the Bee reported: “Former lawmakers have to wait one year from the time they leave the Legislature before becoming lobbyists. But no rules prevent lawmakers found in violation of the Legislature’s misconduct policies from registering as lobbyists after that year ends.”
Adama Iwu, a leader of the #WeSaidEnough movement in Sacramento, highlighted the need for legislators to make sure lobbyists are also held accountable for sexual harassment.
”Why is an ex-legislator with substantiated claims against him being allowed to register as a lobbyist?” she asked on Twitter. “We have made progress on #metoo issues in #caleg but a solution that does not include lobbyists is incomplete. We need accountability for ALL.”
Iwu said lobbyists have been able to evade accountability for harassment because they don’t work for the state. She expressed concern for women who report harassment, only to see their abuser return to the capitol.
“I can only imagine that it must be a very terrifying thing to realize, that now they’re going to have to deal with this again,” she said.
The legislature must act to hold lobbyists and other non-state employees accountable for destructive behavior. Legislators can start by making sure Sebastian Ridley-Thomas’ return to Sacramento is greeted with cold shoulders and closed doors.
Comments