Letters: The new Old Sacramento logo isn’t impressive. Try free parking

More than a slogan
“City rolls out revamp of Old Sacramento logos, name in hopes of attracting locals” (sacbee.com, Aug. 22): A meaningless logo won’t get this 55-year-old, lifelong local resident to revisit a part of town I have always loved. Incentives will. I propose a new tag line for the area that also provides an incentive. I suggest free parking as the new Old Sacramento logo. Old Sacramento is filled with hyper-vigilant, predatory parking staff. Local residents are unlikely to be willing to spend money at businesses in Old Sacramento if they also have to spend $10 or $20 on parking for the privilege. Free parking is the incentive and innovation needed now.
George N. Kostyrko,
Arden-Arcade
Labor agreement
“Sacramento City Council passes contentious local-hire ordinance” (sacbee.com, Aug. 22): We are deeply saddened by the decision Mayor Steinberg and the Sacramento City Council made last week regarding the citywide project labor agreement. Their decision will adversely affect the very people they intend to help. Union shops are not the only path for apprenticeships. Under the new labor agreement, those men and women cannot work on sanctioned projects in Sacramento. It is unfortunate the City Council only sees one pathway as the only option for members from disadvantaged communities to enter the construction industry and transform their lives.
Michele Daugherty, Associated Builders and Contractors of Northern California
Protect farms
“Farm to forklift: As region hungers for local food, growers looking elsewhere” (sacbee.com, Aug. 23): Excellent article about the impact of urban sprawl on the farm-to-fork movement. It’s so true that farmers are fed up with the development of farmland and just giving up their businesses or moving to places where agriculture is valued. If consumers really want to support the local farm-to-fork movement, which offers so many benefits, then they need to start by paying attention to the problem of urban sprawl. Otherwise, agricultural operations could disappear and the local food movement might cease to exist. Consumers throughout California need to pay attention to their local politicians and oppose those who are choosing urban development over farmland protection.
Robyn Rominger, Winters
Free lunch
“Kids can’t learn when they’re hungry. How to help California students succeed.” (sacbee.com, Aug. 6): If we want to ensure that children succeed, we must provide at least one nutritious, affordable meal to them each school day. As a health equity organizer with the Sacramento Hunger Coalition, I support Assemblymember Rob Bonta’s AB 1871, which will provide nutritious meals to low-income children in charter schools. Gov. Brown should sign it. Childhood hunger is a serious problem in California. Hunger shouldn’t be a school choice.
Jeremy Racik, Sacramento
Mollie Tibbetts
“Listen to Tibbetts’ Family, not politicized rhetoric on her death” (sacbee.com, Aug. 24): Marcos Breton’s column was a long time in coming. He described the case of Mollie Tibbetts, a college student who was kidnapped and murdered by someone without legal residency status. Breton is critical of President Trump and others who have used the case to call for an overhaul of U.S. immigration laws. I agree with his assertion that it is simply wrong to use a single case for such a blanket condemnation, especially one that seems aimed at a specific ethnic group.
Steve Jackson, Elk Grove
What politicizing?
Politicizing Mollie Tibbetts? It constantly amazes me how bold the left is. I guess it is politicizing when people on the right express their outrage at a senseless crime like Mollie's murder, but it is not politicizing when people on the left complains and ad nauseam about the separation of illegal immigrant families. Is it any wonder that people don't trust anything anymore – not our elected officials and certainly not journalists. We are tired of hearing, “It is Trump’s fault.”
Tim O’Brien, Roseville
Find alternatives
“UAW wants to build lots of electric vehicles, but for fair wages” (sacbee.com, Aug. 17): Gary Jones, president of the United Auto Workers stated in a recent opinion piece that the union “has a long history of support for environmental advocacy.” Traditional automakers have relied on the internal combustion engines and are slow to change. Renewable energy is one thing, but when almost 90 percent of emissions in southern California come from transportation sources, there needs to be a commitment to find an alternative to internal combustion engines.
Marc Carrel,
BREATHE California
Health care for old
“Single-payer health care shows that Democrats can be extreme, too” (sacbee.com, Aug. 23): As the author says, political moderation has been very successful in California. As an example, Universal Health Care for California citizens 50 years or older would have a much greater chance of being accomplished than health care for all. First of all, it would be a great start to health care for all. Second, the older we get, the more critical having health care insurance becomes. Third, many older citizens who are working solely for health benefits could retire freeing up jobs for younger workers. The cost to the state would not be as daunting. Just supplementing Medicare 10 years early would have a profound impact on getting better health coverage and a possible start to health care for all.
Albert Ortins, Carmichael
Sacramento sheriff
“Sacramento sheriff tries to oust independent overseer critical of a department shooting” (sacbee.com, Aug. 29): Reporting that Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones is engaging in a full-frontal attack on Inspector General Rick Braziel only further erodes my confidence in him as a leader and someone who believes law enforcement should preserve safety without needless deadly force. His claims are aimed at discrediting a qualified investigator for the sole purpose of rationalizing a “shoot-from-the-hip” mentality. I hope that soon in, Sacramento won't be subject to Jones or his approach.
Gregory Ptucha,
Sacramento
