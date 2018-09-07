Letters: Boycotting In-N-Out is not the answer

In-N-Out boycott
“Stop eating In-N-Out like yesterday.’ California Democrats call for boycott” (sacbee.com, Aug. 30): I must express my indignation and alarm at the views of the chair of the California Democratic Party, as reported in The Bee. This type of request of a boycott, if it had come from the Republicans, would have been just another off-the-wall position that we have been bombarded with since President Trump took office, and would have been lambasted by the liberal media. However, for the head of the California Democratic Party to call for a boycott of a restaurant chain because they donated money to the main opposing political party is not only dangerous, but is exactly the kind of action that is tearing the civil framework of America apart.
Donald H. Fried,
Placerville
Show ‘decorum’
“If you want to speak at Sacramento City Council, please behave” (sacbee.com, Sept. 3): You have expressed many troubling opinions and viewpoints in your call to action that folks change their behavior at City Council meetings. While I acknowledge your right to have an opinion on how the meetings should proceed, I respectfully disagree that it is the agitated citizen’s job to maintain decorum at these meetings. The folks showing disagreement with speakers or opposition to policies proposed by the council should not be arbitrarily silenced due to your distaste of their behavior. Happy citizens don’t want to waste their time on a Tuesday evening shouting at their elected officials. The anger exhibited at these meetings is a form of speech, and these people at the meetings are exercising a constitutional right. The level of ferocity, or chaos and vitriol as you put it, is not to disturb or disrupt the meeting. It is designed to draw your attention and show the speakers’ passion for these issues. Censoring these people’s behavior is not the solution.
Alex Magrino,
Rancho Cordova
Regional Transit
“It may seem like a little change, but this move just might save Sacramento Regional Transit” (Editorials, Aug. 28): Years ago, RT cut bus routes, eliminated transfers and raised fares. RT lost riders because buses and trains did not run frequently or late enough to meet people’s needs and, without transfers, many riders couldn’t get where they needed to go. Recently, under new management, RT took action to regain ridership and public support. They made vehicles cleaner, reduced student fares and more. These improvements within existing resources represent progress toward a better transit system, but they are not enough to save RT and bring Sacramento the world-class transit it deserves.
Delphine Cathcart,
Sacramento
Helping police
“Calling 911 in rural California? Danger might be close, but the law can be hours away” (sacbee.com, Aug. 29): I read with interest about the Gunds getting a phone call from the sheriff’s department to check on their neighbor who had dialed 911 and hung up. They checked on their neighbor who had been murdered, then they were attacked by the assailant. When they sued for damages after being put in a dangerous situation as civilians, they were not compensated for their injuries due to being conscripted into service by the deputies and volunteered to perform active law enforcement service. The article did not address if the Gunds knew of these bylaws and codes of helping out law enforcement, and what it could mean for them if things went wrong. These cops have their hands full in these rural areas and do their best. People are happy to help, but the facts should be more clear when doing so.
Anne Marie Hensley,
Roseville
On Trumpism
“Imagine Trumpism without Trump? It is easy if you try” (sacbee.com Aug. 29): Ben Boychuk states that Trump was "a means to an end – a disrupter who would shake up the status quo and make politics possible again." But for many other Trumpists, his candidacy was an end in itself. They hoped for the elevation of a self-serving, anti-democratic autocrat who would replace traditional mechanisms of give-and-take politics with authoritarian rule. These supporters were indeed, as Boychuk asserts, tired of the same old stuff, or, as otherwise known, the slow grinding process of constitutional government. Rather than a force for restoring dignity and correcting neglected grievances, Trump's often vile populist invective provides the excuse and a conduit for his followers to express all manner of anger percolating fear and hate, fueling prejudice, trending towards racism. Yes, even absent Trump, these folks will still be with us.
Spencer P. Le Gate,
Sacramento
It won’t disappear
In arguing that Trumpism won’t disappear when Trump leaves office, Ben Boychuk conveniently ignores Trumpism’s most unfortunate characteristics: racism, sexism, misogyny, nativism, toxic masculinity, heterosexism, white supremacy and “winning” above everything. Plus, autocratic tendencies, lack of empathy and especially the complete absence of a moral vision or values, save the accumulation of wealth and power. Many voters are justifiably angry about the status quo in our political, economic and social institutions. Disruption of the status quo isn’t necessarily bad. But the fact is, Trumpism does nothing for the disaffected voters who elected Trump. Rather, it mostly benefits the institutions and people they’re mad at. Trumpism, if unchecked, can destroy American democracy. Disagreement over policy is one thing. Trump doesn’t care about policy unless it attracts votes. But Trumpism trashes vast numbers of the American people. If it lasts after Trump departs, I fear for our future as a nation.
Karen Humphrey,
Sacramento
Unions aren’t foes
“Unions won at the Legislature, again” (Dan Walters, Sept. 3): I’m trying to figure out when "union" became a derogatory term. I was a union member for 28 years and am appreciative of the decent and modest wage, medical, and retirement benefits it provided me. Although I didn't always agree with their politics, and granted, some retirement deals are way out of line and need reform, I wonder, if that there were more unions across the country, we wouldn't be finding so many retirees destitute in their "golden" years, dependent on social welfare programs. Programs that cost us all.
Powell Svendsen,
Rancho Murieta
