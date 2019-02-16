Letters: Cannabis is a drug that helps no one

The cannabis industry
“Pot is legal in 10 states, but the industry still can’t use banks. Will Congress change that?” (sacbee.com, Feb. 11): Legalizing pot in any state should be considered a crime since the federal government still lists it as such. The federal government has a higher status than any state government as mentioned in the Constitution. Cannabis companies are worried about getting caught and labeled as criminals when collecting money from the banks after selling cannabis. If there is a high risk then why should one be part of the industry? I agree with the representatives that said it should be harder for these companies to access banks. Cannabis is a drug that helps no one because it causes harm to the environment and the future generations.
Reyna Sharma, Elk Grove
Fairytale future
“Iconic Sacramento amusement park expanding, adding exhibits” (sacbee.com, Feb. 11): It warmed my heart to read that Fairytale Town in Land Park will expand to serve the region’s children “for generations to come.” Fairytale Town, with its adjacent rides and small zoo, all nestled in the gorgeous park, is our area’s top family destination. I’ve heard that our local leaders are actually considering the butchering of this wonderful and unique destination. For what? A big, unnecessary zoo somewhere else? More tourists? Competition with San Francisco and San Diego? Citizens should be aware of the imminent danger facing our children’s magical small zoo and Fairytale Town asset.
John Adkisson, Sacramento
Bring back “Non Sequitur”
“To Our Readers” (The Sacramento Bee, page 2A, Feb. 14): I was heartbroken and angry to see you decided to discontinue running the comic strip “Non Sequitur” by Wiley Miller over some small print supposedly aimed at the president. I look forward to the comics daily and was disappointed years ago when you removed Lio, one of the most clever and insightful comics ever, but at least you still ran “Non Sequitur.” Now, it too will be gone and “Pearls Before Swine” by Stephan Pastis is probably next. If you are going to remove everything in the paper that might offend someone, you will have to stop quoting elected officials. Please bring back “Non Sequitur,” a comic that is creatively drawn and thought provoking.
Karen Graser, Gold River
Lower voting age
“Should 17-year-olds vote? California lawmaker tries again to lower voting age” (sacbee.com, Feb. 11): Lowering the voting age is a noble thought brought to you by a Legislature that prohibits smoking, drinking and gun ownership unless you’re 21 or older. The DMV, known for its efficient processing of licenses, would be pre-registering 16- to 17-year-olds to vote. And, somehow, you only have to be 18 to enlist in the military. I dread when it is time to renew my driver’s license, which I have had for over 48 years. The right to vote is a right for adult citizens, not children.
Andrew Mattson, Roseville
A different solution
“California Gov. Gavin Newsom downsizes Delta water project: one tunnel, not two” (sacbee.com, Feb. 12): I applaud Gov. Gavin Newsom’s decision to downsize the Delta water project. But his move to “bring balance” to the State Water Resources Control Board by appointing a new chair fails to acknowledge that the state has promised far more water to people and the environment than exists. As former vice-chair of the Water Board, I know there is no “balanced water allocation” that the warring parties can settle on. The only solution for our water problems is massive investments ($50 billion or more) in water use and transport efficiency. In addition, we need facilities that upgrade lower quality waters (e.g., water recycling, storm water capture and treatment/desalination). A Delta tunnel is not one of these investments because it does not increase water “supply” but merely takes water from some and gives it to others.
Gary Wolff, Castro Valley
Disappointed and suspicious
“Will Newsom’s plans for train and tunnels fix problems – or just create new ones?” (sacbee.com, Feb. 12): Gavin Newsom’s bold proposals when he took office brought me to my feet in support. That ended with his State of the State speech on Tuesday. His real self may have surfaced in his cagey and wimpy remarks on supporting building a high-speed rail. I agree there is a need for transparency and accountability from the California High-Speed Rail Authority. But his silence on the urgent need for California to create a transportation system in line with those of the other major world economies blew it for me. His goals for housing, the homeless, education, health care and child care are intertwined with those of an integrated, rational transportation system. By giving that issue such short mention, one grows suspicious about just how bold the new governor really is.
Spencer P. Le Gate,
Sacramento
Explain this, someone?
“Gov. Newsom taps Mayor Steinberg to lead new California commission on homeless” (sacbee.com, Feb.12): This article said the City of Sacramento has $36 million set aside toward addressing homelessness. Another article said the mayor has $40.5 million to shelter the homeless (“Sacramento mayor has a $40.5 million plan to shelter nearly 800 homeless. But where?” sacbee.com, Feb. 12). Either way, that is between $45,000 - $50,625 per homeless person. There are many families that live on a lot less than $50,000. If someone in our great community can justify this cost per homeless person, please advise.
A.J. Ponzo, Rocklin
