Letters: We have a need for more safety, not for speed

Safety, not speed
“No speed limit? That could become a reality for two California highways” (sacbee.com, Feb. 21): I have logged over 300,000 miles on I-5 over 40 years. There are many inexperienced drivers and most semi-trucks have speed limiters. These do not mix well with high-speed vehicles. Instead, the state should make safety improvements. Tremendous agricultural and global commerce now flows by endless truck caravans on I-5. They cause hazards with existing traffic as they struggle to merge within small zones. Trucks must do last-second merges into the left lane that carries faster traffic. California needs to create half-mile merge zones at all entrances, thereby increasing merge times from five seconds to 30.
Hal Yeager, Pleasant Hill
Broken promises
“This much-debated Safeway supermarket finally opens in Sacramento next Wednesday” (sacbee.com, Feb. 25): Developer Paul Petrovich assured the city that opening a Safeway in Crocker Village was not possible without a mega gas station adjacent to the grocery operation. He also promised 200 new jobs for residents of Oak Park, but now the number is just half of that. Who knew the gas station would add 100 new jobs? No one. Promises made, promises broken.
Steven Schnaidt,
Sacramento
Rule of law
“Tyranny is un-American. It is time to kick our wannabe dictator out” (sacbee.com, Feb. 20): Sasha Abramsky’s railings about how Trump is operating outside of the rule of law is invalid. His call to impeach Trump would never happen. Abramsky should be schooled in the idea that in the U.S. we don’t kick out leaders we disagree with. After all, conservatives had to suffer through the Obama years. Abramsky’s radical leanings are more appropriate for a communist or socialist regime like Venezuela. Perhaps he should move there.
John Costello, Sacramento
A different taste
“Authentic Mexican’ restaurant Polanco announced for Downtown Commons” (sacbee.com, Feb. 20): While my wife and I love Mexican food, and eat it often, does Sacramento really need one more? A quick business search lists several of them already in the metro area. We have everything from street food to upscale restaurants focusing on regional specials. I’d love to see some other Latin American cuisines come to town. For example, DoCo could use a hip, full-service Cuban restaurant with live music.
Ken Cobler,
Rancho Cordova
Clear the jam
“No speed limit? That could become a reality for two California highways” (sacbee.com, Feb. 21): I’m surprised there are not more road rage deaths on California freeways, with the amount of drivers going slow in the fast lane while trucks are backed up for miles on Interstate 5, driving 55 mph. It’s insane a state this big with wide open freeways still has slow drivers. Designate one lane in each direction at 80 mph or faster. In many states, trucks can travel at least 65 mph on the interstate. We need this now! Those who opposed the increase to 65 mph said raising the limit would result in more deaths. That did not happen because drivers are not as bunched up.
Paul Reid, Folsom
Remember your training
“To save lives, deadly force policy needs serious reform – not window dressing” (sacbee.com, Feb. 23): An additional life-saving change to deadly force policies would require police to retreat a safe distance from knife-wielding suspects whenever possible. Now, if they feel their lives are threatened, they are trained to shoot quickly without hesitation because there is no time to think. When facing a gun, this makes sense, but not when confronting a knife-wielding suspect. Training takes over when police need to make split-second decisions, but training someone to follow a basic human instinct should not be difficult.
Mary Ann Bernard,
Sacramento
Reconsider your position
We are extremely disappointed to have Wiley Millers’ “Non-Sequitur” cartoon removed from The Sacramento Bee’s comic selections. While it was indeed wrong for Miller to have allowed even a whisper of a profanity to escape into the public forum in his Feb. 10 cartoon, he has apologized. As the Bee said in its explanation in the comic section on Sunday, it is not the the company’s fault that the profranity slipped through. Assuming Miller commits to a clean comic going forward, as two of your avid readers, we urge you to reconsider. Miller’s comic is funny, clever, and politically relevant. He provides a refreshing alternate perspective to the grim news of the day.
