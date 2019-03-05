Letters: Window to take action to prevent climate catastrophe closing quickly

Go for green
“Judge for yourself: Full video of Dianne Feinstein talking to children about the Green New Deal” (sacbee.com, Feb. 25): While I applaud Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s efforts, I am afraid that her proposal is inadequate and incremental. What we need is bold and sweeping action to address the climate crisis. Feinstein should shelf her proposal and unite with other Democrats by voting “yes” on the Green New Deal. The window to take action to prevent climate catastrophe is closing quickly. We only have a decade or so to make the changes needed to avoid civilization-level impacts.
Greg Spooner,
San Francisco
The draft rejects
“Federal judge: Men-only draft is unconstitutional” (The Sacramento Bee, page 5A, Feb. 25): If the draft registration is retained, women should also sign up. Women do well in most military positions. However, I believe that the Selective Service System, not just the draft itself, should be abolished. A blanket draft notice would be a waste of time. Most men would be rejected as soon as they walk in the door. The Heritage Foundation says 71 percent of men age 17 to 24 do not qualify for military service. Many high school graduates can’t pass the Armed Forces Qualification test. This deserves more attention, as it is part of a larger problem. Why can so few graduates pass a basic aptitude test? I was commissioned for about four years in the 1960s, but my prior enlisted rating required basic Geometry and Algebra as well as English.
Stephen P. Keller,
Rocklin
All are welcome
“United Methodist delegates reject recognizing gay marriage” (sacbee.com, Feb. 26): Missing from this article was a powerful statement from the church’s leadership across the western states at the close of the Conference. It states: “We in the West have been functioning for years as One Church committed to full inclusion, seeking to be a home for all God’s people…the Western Jurisdiction intends to continue to be one church, fully inclusive and open to all God’s children, across the theological and social spectrum.” Readers of The Sacramento Bee need to know that United Methodist churches in Sacramento, across California, and across the west will continue to provide a warm welcome for all of God’s people.
Rev. Alan Jones,
Sacramento
Living proof
“Anti-vaccine talk is an ‘attack on our nation’s health’ and must end, California lawmaker says” (sacbee.com, Feb. 19): I challenge every mother in the anti-vaccines movement to read the book “The Speckled Monster” by Jennifer Lee Carrell. My brother and I, both now in our 80s, had measles, mumps and chickenpox as children. Thanks to this book, we did not have smallpox.
Carolyn McGregor, Carmichael
Pass SB 428
“Californians want leaders to expand access to mental health care, Kaiser survey finds” (sacbee.com, Jan. 24): As a psychologist and the Director of Policy and Legislative Affairs at the California Council of Community Behavioral Health Agencies, I represent dozens of agencies on the front lines of the mental health and substance use crisis. I applaud State Senator Richard Pan for introducing Senate Bill 428, which will bring Youth Mental Health First Aid (YMHFA) into California’s schools. YMHFA is an evidence-based training that teaches the signs and symptoms of someone in distress. It provides trainees with the confidence and know-how to help someone facing a mental health or substance use challenge. I know this training works because I have taken it myself. Nearly one in three California high school students reported feeling sad or hopeless almost every day for two or more weeks in a row, and nearly 1 in 5 reported seriously considering suicide. Our leaders in Sacramento can make a difference by passing SB 428.
Le Ondra Clark Harvey,
Sacramento
Property battle royale
“How the upper middle class is really doing” (The Sacramento Bee, page 11A, Feb. 26): Sacramento’s housing boom of the 1950s saw thousands of modest homes fill up such places as North Highlands and Rancho Cordova. They were purchased by median wage earners of the then broader middle class. Builders took a modest profit per unit. Modest profits are now a rare goal as the lucrative niche of upper income workers buying more lavish and expansive homes promise builders greater profit margins. Growing income inequality is not just a problem pitting the one percent against all those below. Healthy disposable incomes and credit power of the upper class allow many to purchase additional properties. With fewer modest homes being constructed, the market value of each one increases. Another inconvenient truth.
Spencer P. Le Gate,
Sacramento
A concern and comment
“Tea Party supporter allegedly assaulted during protest outside ‘Build the Wall’ dinner” (sacbee.com, Feb. 23): I am concerned about the violent incident that took place in front of Claim Jumper. I am a disabled woman and was fortunately with my boyfriend, a former Marine. We were waiting for our ride after dinner when he saw the scuffle and someone who ripped a scarf off an African American woman. She said someone took her MAGA hat. I am finding this type of incident despicable as the left always claims tolerance and diversity. Like many others, I walked away from the Democratic party and I am now a proud Republican.
Marianne Haas,
Berkeley
Traffic problems
“I bet you think you can handle Highway 99 with no speed limit. Think I trust you? Nope” (sacbee.com, Feb 21): Many of the traffic problems encountered today can be minimized by simply doing away with the 55 mph limit for three axle trucks and vehicles pulling trailers. These vehicles do not obey the limit anyway. They have shown that they can travel at the posted limit safely. On the open road between cities, the limit could be 75 mph. California legislators have to get out of the way while the California Highway Patrol must begin to enforce the new speed limits. One mile over the limit must result in a citation, something that was enforced during the national 55 mph limit.
Albert F. Kammerer,
Sacramento
