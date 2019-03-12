Letters: Alzheimer’s is a public health crisis we cannot afford to wait to act on

Time to act
“My early-onset Alzheimer’s diagnosis devastated me. I’m one of the lucky ones” (sacbee.com, March 03): My father has Alzheimer’s disease. The inability to obtain an early diagnosis landed him in a nursing home. Had he received one, I believe the disease could have been managed and could have delayed nursing home care. The Alzheimer’s Association would like to thank Senator Richard Pan for his leadership and for making time to hear the $10 million proposal related to Assembly Bill 388. The budget proposal and the support of our leaders with regard to this bill is so important. California has the largest Alzheimer’s population in the nation and is the second most expensive when it comes to care, spending over $3.8 billion annually. California can do better. It is projected that the Alzheimer’s population will triple by 2050. This is a public health crisis that we cannot afford to wait to act on.
Pamela Gottman,
Sacramento
Share the blame
“Sacramento DA has investigated more than 30 police shootings. She’s never filed charges” (sacbee.com, March 05): After reviewing the list of police shootings, I think it is wrong to put the responsibility for all of society’s ills and shortcomings on the backs of the police; particularly those involving the mentally ill. People get caught up in the wrong culture, make bad decisions, don’t get treatment for mental illness and don’t take their medications. Salena Manni and Stephon Clark should have sought counseling for their domestic abuse issues. It appears that many others have abdicated their responsibilities for managing their own lives.
Rachel Johnson, Sacramento
Embrace our differences
“Inland California: the backbone of our state” (sacbee.com, Feb. 18): As a Fresno resident, I was intrigued to read about Inland California. NorCal and SoCal are obviously notorious, but those of us in the Central Valley are constantly being forgotten. It frustrates me how much of a subconscious division there is, even in our own state. Yes, I agree that we should all come together in order to be taken seriously, but let’s not lose sight of how our differences make us who we are. We have a large, diverse demographic that shouldn’t be disregarded. Instead, we should embrace our own individualities and be proud of where we come from. By respecting everyone accordingly, we’re proving that we can still be united in the place we call home.
Taylor Woolhouse,
Fresno
Check yourself
“Arden Fair mall in Sacramento closes as Stephon Clark protesters hold sit-in” (sacbee.com, March 03): Providing exceptional treatment for these protesters is understandable, but when will they have to comply with the law? The loss of income due to this protest for those working at Arden Fair Mall jeopardized the well-being of many. Garnering support for your cause should not inflict hardship on your fellow person. Rethink how you demonstrate in the future and please use the laws available to protect your right to protest.
Karla LaZier,
Sacramento
Fake news
“How to defeat fake news? With media transparency and more demanding consumers” (The Sacramento Bee, page 15A, March 01): Excellent piece on how to determine what is fake news. But, as usual, they left something out. In addition to the three factors listed (source, corroboration, and filtering), one must also determine what was omitted. The mainstream media, including specifically The Bee, routinely leave out pertinent facts or background that, if included, would put a significantly different spin on the material. Note that in Friday’s piece on the history of floods in Sacramento the words “climate change” do not appear. Ask yourself, ‘why not?’ and draw your own conclusions.
John Pau,
Carmichael
Not about bigotry
“Omar the flashpoint as Democrats confront divide over Israel” (sacbee.com, March 03): Our Congressional representatives should oppose the U.S. House of Representatives resolution disingenuously described as condemning “all bigotry.” It is actually a part of a deliberate effort to stigmatize and suppress criticism of Israel’s human rights violations and war crimes that are supported by the United States. The direct target of the resolution is Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, whose words are being inexcusably distorted. Her statement rejecting pressure to show “allegiance to a foreign country” in order to represent her constituents said absolutely nothing about Jewish people. In fact, it is accurate critique of statements like a tweet from Rep. Juan Vargas that “questioning support for the U.S.-Israel relationship is unacceptable.”That is an outrageous but all-to-common attitude in Congress, as is the reversion to false charges of anti-semitism when Israel’s unquestioning defenders can no longer justify the indefensible.
David L. Mandel, Sacramento
We can do better
“Californians lose millions of dollars in recycling deposits” (sacbee.com, Feb. 28): California’s recycling program needs an overhaul so it can be a potent tool in recapturing materials for new products that minimize landfill waste. The California Redemption Value (CRV) deposit does not spark desired behavior and convenience for consumer participation needs rethinking. When I visit family in Michigan, people take returns to grocery stores that usually have machines where they deposit bottles and that are processed for cash. Then, the same consumer going into the store usually buys new groceries. This is convenient, easy and the deposit amount is effective. However, the magnitude of human-caused climate disruption, population growth and consumption suggests manufacturers should be required to either certify use of materials in products that are easily recyclable or if not, be heavily taxed. Also, the state and its municipalities need to change programs to minimize contamination of recycled materials and greatly expand capacity to capture plastics, metals and more in all consumer goods for recycling.
Gregory Ptucha,
Sacramento
Support for police
“Sacramento police chief says officers who shot Stephon Clark could be fired – or cleared” (sacbee.com, March 03): I am a Sacramento County resident supporting proper law enforcement. All we see in the news media is coverage of Stephon Clark’s family and various advocacy groups criticizing District Attorney Schubert and the Sacramento Police Department. I wanted to express my support for the decision to not charge the officers involved. They responded to cars being broken into and they took reasonable action considering Clark conducted his crimes in the dead of night. He carried what appeared to be a weapon (actually his phone). He also potentially approached the officers in confrontation, according to reports. Too many officers have been killed conducting routine law enforcement and we don’t want any more in Sacramento. They should not be fired.
Mark Loebel,
Orangevale
Let’s end homelessness
“How to solve homelessness in our community? It starts in this empty RT parking lot” (sacbee.com, March 03): I thank Jay Schenirer for his common sense ideas on dealing with the homelessness issue that pervades America. Housing for those in need followed immediately by providing services seems to be working in many parts of the country. The causes of homelessnessneed to be addressed. Calling or writing to those who represent you in Congress about this can help build the political will to push our government to act. Why not make a call or write a letter to help put an end to the solvable problem of homelessness?
Willie Dickerson,
Snohomish, Wash.
