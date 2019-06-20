Letters to the Editor Letters: San Diego student needs to take a look in the mirror

“Oh, my! San Diego high school grad’s scathing speech leaves a mark” (sacbee.com, June 13): This valedictorian, in slamming her high school’s counselor, office staff and teacher, referenced the counselor’s unavailability “to my parents and I.” Is this ironic, or pathetic? Let she who is free of grammatical errors throw the first insult.

Rick Rodgers, Sacramento

Why we need to expand cost-sharing assistance

“California passes $215 billion budget with new spending for families, immigrants and housing” (sacbee.com, June 13): Although California leads the nation in expanding healthcare coverage, too many middle-income entrepreneurs and small business employees are struggling to afford health insurance. Something is being done about this problem, but it isn’t quite enough just yet. As part of the state budget, California will offer healthcare premium assistance to include those making up to 600 percent of the federal poverty level, which will impact middle class Californians who do not currently qualify for assistance but struggle to afford insurance. In fact, the median self-employed individual income in California is several thousand dollars below the median household income but still slightly above the current cutoff to receive subsidies. Expanding cost-sharing assistance is essential to supporting entrepreneurs, and this is a significant step forward. But lawmakers need to make sure this proposal has the resources needed to be meaningful, and we hope future budgets offer even more assistance.

Mark Herbert, Sacramento

Fireworks have got to go

“Sand Fire in Yolo County fully contained after a week” (sacbee.com, June 15): The wildfires have begun. Why on earth are fireworks legal in a state that is on fire several months of the year? Organizations trying to raise money is no excuse.

Grace Bedoian, Sacramento

Why SB 276 is so important

“Does this vaccine bill go too far? Concerned families say they’ll leave California if it passes” (sacbee.com, June 10): As a pediatrician, I was disappointed to read about Gov. Newsom’s ambivalence about a bill to reduce fraudulent medical exemptions for childhood vaccines in the article. After the ban of exemptions for personal and religious beliefs in 2015, the number of medical exemptions increased. A small number of physicians are issuing exemptions for illegitimate reasons such as “food allergies” and “detoxification impairment.” Invalid exemptions put all children in danger, especially those few who truly cannot receive vaccines for life-threatening reasons. This bill targets unethical physicians who prey on fear fueled by misinformation and, in doing so, leave the most vulnerable exposed to deadly, preventable diseases.

Rebecca Olveda, San Francisco

Another perspective on aging

“A silver wave? California braces for elderly boom that could overburden state” (sacbee.com, June 14): I know that aging is a very serious topic and I fall within its parameters. Nonetheless I’d like to share Gary Agid’s definition of an old person: “An old person is always someone who is older than you. Therefore you never get old, just older. You’re always at least one day away from being old. And every day there are fewer old people on this planet and more young people. And you know you’re getter older when you see a Boy Scout walking down the street with a gun on his hip and then you realize that’s not a Boy Scout but it’s cop.” Just another perspective on aging.