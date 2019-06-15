Fires
Sand Fire in Yolo County fully contained after a week
The Sand Fire in Yolo County is now 100 percent contained, Cal Fire said Saturday morning.
The fire started a week ago, June 8, near the village of Rumsey in the Capay Valley and grew quickly from a few hundred acres to over a thousand acres in the first six hours. It reached 2,512 acres on Tuesday and has not spread since then, making it the state’s largest wildfire by acreage in 2019, according to Cal Fire.
Seven non-residential structures were destroyed and two minor injuries were reported. Evacuation orders for the Sand Fire were lifted at 5 p.m. Monday after about 130 residents were evacuated from Saturday through Monday.
A closed section of Highway 16 was reopened at noon on Tuesday with no further road closures in place.
The cause of the fire is unknown.
