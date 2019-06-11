Sand Fire grows slightly in Yolo County, now 60% contained, Cal Fire says

As helicopters attack Sand Fire, resident comments on evacuation About 125 area residents have been evacuated due to the Sand Fire in Yolo County's Capay Valley near Guinda on Highway 16. About 1,800 acres have been burned, according to Cal Fire. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK About 125 area residents have been evacuated due to the Sand Fire in Yolo County's Capay Valley near Guinda on Highway 16. About 1,800 acres have been burned, according to Cal Fire.

The wildfire burning in Yolo County has grown about 300 acres between Monday evening and Tuesday morning, Cal Fire said in an update just before 9 a.m.

The Sand Fire has now burned 2,512 acres and is 60 percent contained, Cal Fire said in an updated incident report. The acreage had been reported at 2,220 acres all day Monday, having stayed at that size since Sunday evening’s report.

Repopulation continues in areas that had been evacuated by the Sand Fire over the weekend. The wildfire started 2:50 p.m. Saturday, near the communities of Guinda and Rumsey in the Capay Valley.

Evacuation orders were lifted for the Sand Fire at 5 p.m. Monday, with Highway 16 remaining closed between Rumsey and Highway 20, according to Cal Fire.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

More than 1,100 fire personnel, as well as responders with California Highway Patrol, California Office of Emergency Services, the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office and other local fire agencies, remained assigned to the fire as of Tuesday morning, according to the latest incident report by Cal Fire.

Gusty wind conditions that helped the fire grow over the weekend have subsided, though Tuesday is anticipated to be the hottest day of the year so far for much of Northern California, including most of Sacramento and Yolo counties.

No injuries have been reported.