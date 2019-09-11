Letters to the Editor Letters: The truth behind the success of each political career takes more nuanced understanding

A progressive champion

“The Bernie Sanders show comes to Sacramento, and his rally is pushing out the homeless” (sacbee.com, Aug. 21): By way of expressing his perennial disgust with the homeless, Marcos Bretón rarely passes on any opportunity to reference their excretory habits. Here, it sets the stage for his snarky remarks about Bernie Sanders’ campaign stop in Sacramento, focusing on the Vermont senator’s allegedly thin legislative accomplishments. The much debunked meme to minimize Sanders’ record could likewise be used to discredit those of other congressional Democratic presidential hopefuls. The truth behind the success of each political career takes more nuanced understanding of the complex legislative process. Bretón’s claim that Sanders is a “politician full of platitudes and slogans” is laughable, unbefitting a serious columnist. No person in recent years has been more consequential in shaping the political conversation and policy debate than the senator. Hard to imagine where other candidates would be standing on issues without Sanders first championing the most progressive policies of our times.

Spencer P. Le Gate, Sacramento

It’s necessary

“California’s wild horses are under attack. Will we protect them from slaughter?” (sacbee.com, Aug. 22): Suzanne Roy’s op-ed misses the mark. She blames cattle interests for wanting the horses removed, so their grazing rights are not affected. Others are interested in controlling wild horse populations. Many environmentalists are concerned about the impact of wild horses on critically-endangered bighorn sheep and other grazing animals, such as elk and deer. Horses over graze native grasses and are notorious for fouling water holes, putting bighorns in danger of dehydration. They are not native to North America. They do have a significant place in our history. However, that doesn’t permit them to decimate the environment. If California is really interested in preventing the slaughter of wild horses, the state should pay for their upkeep and maintenance. The Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Forest Service are bound by law to preserve wild lands. They need to manage wild horses and burros. Unfortunately, some need to be removed.

Steve Crooke, Irvine

Food was that bad

“The Diplomat bar and steakhouse in downtown Sacramento appears to be closed” (sacbee.com, Aug. 21): The demise of The Diplomat restaurant didn’t come too soon. It shouldn’t be a consolation to its proprietors that those of us who ate there will not soon forget The Diplomat. The fare was that bad.

Nicholas Alexander, Sacramento

Who’s responsible?

“How surging child care costs are hurting Sacramento families” (The Sacramento Bee, section 1A, Aug. 22): The caption of the photo states that the average annual cost of full-time care for an infant at a Sacramento County licensed child care center was about $14,200 in 2018. Let’s break those numbers down: $14,200 divided by 50 weeks of child care equals $284 a week or $56.80 a day. Many children whose parents work full time spend 10 hours a day in child care. That’s $5.68 an hour. Do you know any other profession (and child care providers are professionals!) that only pays $5.68 an hour to be responsible for caring, feeding, educating, socializing and loving? Not to mention that in-home child care providers do not have sick leave, vacation time, health benefits or retirement plans. One woman was quoted as saying “…they should help with child care costs.” Exactly who are “they,” and why are they responsible for your child?

Jodi Martin, Rescue

But it’s not real

“World powers see Arctic region as a hot property” (The Sacramento Bee, Section 13A, Aug. 23): If Donald Trump really doesn’t believe in climate change, why is he going after Greenland?