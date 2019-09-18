Letters to the Editor Forum letters: Jack Ohman can only draw cartoons that divide the country

Jack Ohman is dividing the country

“Jack Ohman cartoon: Pole in one…” (sacbee.com, Sept. 4): The highly-partisan Jack Ohman political cartoons are extremely unfair to this president. Depicting President Donald Trump putting into Dorian is untrue and shameful. A lot of people are working hard to help in the disaster, and Ohman can only draw cartoons that divide the country.

Doug Hinchey, Lincoln

Lawsuits are necessary

“‘Nuisance,’ or necessary? Lawsuits ensure enforcement of crucial disability laws” (sacbee.com, Sept. 1): I support Adam Byers in his comments about American Disability Act compliance. I have recently become disabled, and I find the general attitude toward disabilities shocking. My own doctor’s office is not equipped for people with handicaps. I just need a pole to grab onto, yet no office I have been to is equipped with this one thing that would make life easier for me. I have fought and fought with an online retailer to get their drivers to deliver packages to where I can get to them without hurting myself. Still, the drivers don’t respond to instructions. The company’s attitude is typical. They don’t seem to care and are just waiting for me to stop complaining. People seem to think handicapped individuals are invisible. So, yes, suing has to be an option, otherwise no one will listen.

Katherine Shireman, Woodland

Police lives are important, too

“It’s no longer a crime to refuse to help a cop after Gavin Newsom signed this law” (sacbee.com, Sept. 3): Police risk their lives every day for us. But we are no longer required to help them? Guess their lives don’t mean as much as ours. This is very sad leadership. Who elected this guy?

Michael Cook, Tahoe Vista

We have a right to life

“Motive a mystery in Texas shooting, officials say” (The Sacramento Bee, section 1A, Sept 1): While the motive for the most recent Texas mass shooting is a mystery, the biggest mystery is why we have weapons of mass violence on our streets. Known motive or not, we know the results — dead people and heartbreak. I respect the right to own guns for sport or protection. The Second Amendment allows for a well-regulated militia, not a hate-filled person in a chaotic rampage with a weapon of war. Maybe it’s time to focus on another sacred document: the Declaration of Independence and our “inalienable rights” to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. The government is supposed to protect these. Isn’t it way past time to focus on the right to life? Isn’t it way past time to demonstrate for a renewed ban on high-capacity weapons? Neighborhoods should not be battlefields. We should not have to be afraid or have “active shooter” drills. Maybe we need another Million Mom March?

Bonnie Penix, Sacramento

Homeless need real solutions

“City officials suddenly support homeless tent cities, car camps in Sacramento neighborhoods” (sacbee.com, Aug. 29): Let’s not spend money on the homeless problem just for the sake of political correctness. Let’s spend money that gets results. While funding housing for the homeless is better than ignoring the problem, spending money to house people without investing in transitional housing and employment programs that get people off the streets and able to support themselves permanently doesn’t make economic sense. Employment-based transitional housing programs have been proven to work. Volunteers of America has transitioned thousands of people off the streets permanently and turned them back into productive citizens at a lower cost. If we are going to spend money to solve the homeless problem, let’s make sure we fund programs that are proven to work and make economic sense. Not just to be politically expedient.

Susan Doris, Sacramento

Create more housing like this

“These historic apartments near the state Capitol just rented for $470 to $940 a month” (sacbee.com, Sept. 4): I applaud the city of Sacramento for its apparent commitment to creating housing in the downtown area where it is needed, near transportation hubs and jobs. This seems to be the direction needed throughout our country in order for us to meet the challenges of climate change. I wish that Elk Grove had a similar vision, as it seems that what is being created there is a huge suburban sprawl with long work commutes for all inhabitants.

Tara Beeman, Hood

SMUD CEO salary a bargain

“SMUD chief made nearly $580,000 last year – among highest in California” (sacbee.com, Aug. 28): As someone who was a four-term member of the SMUD Board of Directors and participated in numerous deliberations over how much to compensate the SMUD CEO, I can attest that it is quite difficult to strike a balance between a competitive, fair salary and one that will be acceptable to Sacramento ratepayers. As a point of reference, consider the former PG&E CEO who was paid $8.6 million while presiding over multiple scandals before the company announced in January that it would declare bankruptcy. Compare that to the SMUD CEO, who is paid $579,000 and overseas a utility company that is consistently rated among the top utilities in the West, with retail rates for electricity that are a third lower than PG&E’s. By any rational standard, SMUD ratepayers should consider the salary paid to the CEO to be quite a bargain.