Letters to the Editor Forum letters: AB 5 has to be one of the most regressive bills ever put on the governor’s desk

Don’t sign the bill

“California seeks to make Uber, Lyft drivers employees with passage of new California labor rules” (sacbee.com, Sept. 11): Assembly Bill 5 has to be one of the most regressive bills ever put on the governor's desk for signature. This disruptive technology has been embraced by so many consumers, and yet this bill will most likely destroy the business model. First off, does Assemblywoman Gonzalez know that both Uber and Lyft have never made a profit? This bill will add additional financial burdens onto companies still trying to make this unique service work for not only customers, but the company and its independent contractors. Some of the unintended consequences could be reduced hours to keep employees part time in an attempt to avoid paying for benefits, fewer drivers, more expensive rides and longer wait times. If it all becomes too expensive, these companies will shut down in California, drivers will lose their jobs and these companies could potentially move their headquarters to Austin, Texas! Gov. Gavin Newsom, be progressive and don't sign AB 5.

Bruce Wirt, Fair Oaks

Please, provide toilets

“‘What diluted sewage looks like.’ American River in Sacramento tainted with feces” (sacbee.com, Sept. 12): I wanted to extend my thanks to your team of reporters for highlighting the issue of E. coli and other fecal matter contaminating the American River Parkway. I felt compelled to write in case any of the public officials you interviewed for the story are reading this: Please provide the toilets! Parkway toilets are not a luxurious perk, nor are they a sign that local governments have given up on long-term solutions to help people experiencing homelessness. But toilets would address an emerging public health problem. Yes, I’m sympathetic to the idea that they are expensive to keep safe and clean. But I’d rather see that investment now than a typhoid fever outbreak next summer.

Arianna Smith, Sacramento

I know who I work for!

“Don’t be late!” (The Sacramento Bee, section 9A, Sept. 12): This is in response to Larry Kinser's letter to the editor regarding my comment about having an "understanding boss.” I would never misuse taxpayer money in that way. If I am late, I either stay late to make up the time or I use my vacation time. I've been a state worker for nearly 20 years and have never taken advantage of the system. How dare you accuse me of stealing from the people I know I work for, the taxpayers!

Linda Byers, Elk Grove

When carrots are gone

“Anti-camping ordinances keep communities safe. That’s why Supreme Court needs to act” (sacbee.com, Sept. 12): I ask Sue Frost: What happens when the first 400 homeless people eat all the available carrots? For the next 2000 homeless for whom there is no carrot, is it ok to cite them for sleeping wherever they can find a place to lay down? (Whether it’s the parkway or a park bench.) Isn’t that essentially criminalizing poverty and homelessness? I don’t want our parkway, parks, city streets, etc., fouled because too many people have no roof over their heads or facilities to relieve themselves. As a compassionate society, we can do more for the unfortunate, more than jailing them because of their inability to find affordable and reasonable housing.

William J. Schmidt, Wilton

No speed bumps

“Some pretty busy streets in Sacramento are getting speed bumps. Is yours one of them?” (sacbee.com, Sept. 10): I can agree with speed bumps in suburban areas, but to install seven speed bumps on Freeport Boulevard from Broadway to 4th Avenue in Land Park is a bad idea. This is a main thoroughfare through the city, and speed bumps through this long stretch of a main thoroughfare would slow down emergency vehicles, such as ambulances, fire trucks and police cars. When there's an emergency and every moment counts, slowing down an ambulance even by a few seconds could mean the difference between life and death. There needs to be further study and consideration of this matter before taking the extreme step of installing speed bumps on this long, busy, vital stretch of Freeport Boulevard.

Jack Schwab, Fair Oaks

Granny flats aren’t great

“California’s housing market is overburdened. Loosening laws on ‘granny flats’ can help” (sacbee.com, Sept. 10): Hold on a minute here. The California Legislature already approved granny flats in most neighborhoods if they meet the minimum requirements for set backs and property coverage. The problem has been that these units are no longer required to be reviewed for architectural integrity of the surrounding neighborhood. Thus, many units fit poorly into sensitive neighborhoods with historical significance. In addition, these units, which were intended to alleviate the housing crunch are being priced, many times, beyond affordability. Time to rethink the goodwill behind allowing these units to blanket our state.

Benjamin Fuentes, Folsom

No sympathy, farmers

“Trump’s holding American farmers hostage. How much damage is he willing to do?” (sacbee.com, Sept. 9): I find it hard to feel sympathy for the large number of farmers who are reported to have voted for the monster in the White House. Here’s my message to them: You thought you would line your pockets with more profits if you voted for a self-identified women abuser and obvious con man. Even worse, you continue to support this wanna-be dictator who rips children from parents and continues to denigrate whole groups of your fellow human beings based on their color and ethnicity. Shame on you! If you want to get back on track and cut your losses, march to your polling places in 2020 and vote the phony you helped elect out of office.