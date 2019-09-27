Letters to the Editor Forum letters: Sacramento is perfect for young professionals

Sacramento has value

“Sacramento is perfect for young professionals, report says. Why does it get a bad rep?” (sacbee.com, Sept. 13): It’s true: Sacramento is perfect for young professionals. And furthering the idea that we have a bad reputation doesn’t help our talent development and retention. As the report and article note, more than 6,600 young professionals are moving to the area, making it the third most popular landing spot. This “bad reputation” is only conceived by perpetuating the myths: a small town, in the shadow of San Francisco, etc. When young professionals unite, the region’s businesses stand together and great things happen, including more people coming to the region. Our values aren’t detractors, they are what make us uniquely Sacramento: inclusive, innovative and inspired.

Anne Descalzo, Sacramento

Opioid company’s just desserts

“Judge to weigh proposed opioid suit settlement” (The Sacramento Bee, section 1A): The role of the Sackler family and Purdue Pharma in opioid deaths is well documented. Why are the courts, the states and the federal government allowing them to get away with mass murder? If you or a mobster murdered even one person for financial gain, you would be put in jail for the rest of your life or face the death penalty. If you were a dictator who was responsible for the death of 400,000 people, you would be tried for crimes against humanity. So, why don’t federal and state authorities prosecute the Sackler family and each of the executives and managers of Purdue Pharma for mass murder for financial gain? And when they’re convicted, why not strip them of their ill-gotten wealth and sentence them to a fate they so justly deserve?

Darrell O’Sullivan, Galt

Physicians free to practice

“California communities need to attract doctors, medical practitioners. Here’s how” (sacbee.com, Sept. 15): The outlook for encouraging more physicians to practice medicine is bleak. It requires compliance with the exhaustive requirement to serve a lengthy agenda of political, social and ideological requirements. We first must leave physicians free to practice medicine as they think best and most effective for their patients. They will not be attracted to California communities if they are treated as a resource to be redistributed by politicians.

Richard E. Ralston, Newport Beach

Taxi companies are back

“Gov. Gavin Newsom signs bill to expand which California workers get employee benefits” (sacbee.com, Sept. 18): The governor takes another step toward a socialist form of government by signing Assembly Bill 5 into law. What happened to the free enterprise system? Supply and demand? Here is another example of government stepping in where it shouldn’t. If Uber and Lyft drivers chose to not go to work for the benefits offered, there would be a shortage of drivers. Uber and Lyft would then have to provide more benefits to keep workers. Instead, “big brother” steps in and passes a law that will require Uber and Lyft to charge more, and consumers to suffer. Current laws already provide a recourse for these drivers. Before long, Lyft and Uber will just be another taxi company charging unreasonable fees at the expense of the consumer and the environment.

Dave Savage, Sacramento

Governor, don’t sign AB 290

“Why drug companies, hospitals are spending big at state Capitol – and what it means for you” (sacbee.com, Aug. 5): I am deeply concerned over the passage of Assembly Bill 290 by the California State Legislature. I am urging Gov. Gavin Newsom to veto the bill. I rely on dialysis to stay alive and cannot afford to lose my charitable premium assistance if the American Kidney Fund (AKF) is forced out of the state due to this harmful legislation. I need assistance, because with kidney failure patients accrue costs beyond just the cost of living. After my diagnosis forced me to stop working, I was lucky enough to get coverage for my dialysis under Medi-cal and Medicare. However, even with coverage, income from Social Security disability payments wasn’t enough to make ends meet. AKF largely eliminated the stresses of balancing medical costs and basic living costs. It’s frightening to consider my fate, and the fate of thousands of other Californians, without the help of AKF.

Russell Desmond, Auburn

Saudi Arabia can protect oil

“Trump: US locked and loaded for response to attack on Saudis” (sacbee.com, section 7A, Sept. 16): Oil is the lifeblood of Saudi Arabia. It is difficult to believe that they don’t have the capability to protect their most precious industry from an attack.

Gregg Owens, Rancho Cordova

Thank you, Gov. Newsom

“A fight with Trump that Gavin Newsom doesn’t want: Why he’s vetoing environmental bill” (sacbee.com, Sept. 16): As a farmer and a local water official, I have high hopes that the Newsom administration can lead successful efforts to provide water for the environment on all the rivers of the western Sierra Nevada, the Sacramento-San Joaquin Rivers Delta and San Francisco Bay (Bay-Delta) through voluntary agreements with water agencies. Senate Bill 1 threatened to be an impediment to this process by unilaterally declaring that state environmental law could dictate the implementation of federal environmental law. If signed, SB 1 would generate years of lawsuits and no progress. I am grateful that Gov. Gavin Newsom has signaled his opposition to the bill and is willing to take some heat to do the right thing. We can’t find lasting solutions if we are forced by SB 1 to fight in court.