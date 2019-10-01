Letters to the Editor Forum letters: We were called hippies because of our rejection of the status quo

‘Will you choose to be spineless?’ Students rally at Sacramento climate change protest Supriya Patel, 13, scolds politicians at Global Climate Strike in Sacramento on the west steps of the Capitol on Sept. 20, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Supriya Patel, 13, scolds politicians at Global Climate Strike in Sacramento on the west steps of the Capitol on Sept. 20, 2019.

Kudos to you, Greta

“‘You are failing us’: Plans, frustration at UN climate talks” (The Sacramento Bee, section 6A, Sept. 24): Déjà vu: As I recall as a 70-something-year-old from the baby boom generation, we were called “hippies” because of our rejection of the status quo at that time. The hope of the so-called hippie movement was that the powers that be would take notice and listen to our pleas. And that they would take action to save our world from war, pollution and graft – perhaps, even to make changes. That was not to be. As the song from “Cabaret” says: “Money makes the world go round.” History does repeat itself when we don’t learn from our past. Kudos to you, Greta Thunberg and your youthful followers, for your dedication, fortitude and hope!

Willis Dyer, Sacramento

Sign the bill, governor

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“Gavin Newsom says he’ll veto Trump-defying California environmental bill” (sacbee.com, Sept 14): Senate Bill 1 is a critical piece of legislation. It would protect California from the effects of recent and future environmental protection rollbacks by the Trump administration while also setting a floor for the federal environmental laws currently in place to ensure that the economic, environmental and public health benefits of these laws are maintained. Gov. Gavin Newsom should sign SB 1, not veto it. Vetoing this bill would only serve to embolden President Donald Trump as he assaults California’s critical role as a national and world leader in environmental protection. To veto this bill at the very moment when Trump is seeking to revoke our authority to set our own air emissions standards sends a signal of weakness. Concerned citizens should call Newsom’s office at (916) 445-2841 today, and urge him to sign this bill.

Ellen M. Chapman, Sacramento

Now what do you say, Bretón?

“Sacramento City Unified teacher vacancies mean hundreds of students are taught by substitutes” (sacbee.com, Sept. 18): We’ve read much from The Sacramento Bee’s Marcos Bretón about how teachers are breaking Sacramento City School District finances, in his words, due to a “testosterone-fueled” feud. Recent revelations have given a different picture: Through incompetence – or malevolence? – district leaders invented a budget crisis, axed many teachers as a result and now finds itself flailing to blame teachers for the hundreds of students languishing in classes with long-term substitutes. The equity superintendent with the golden resume has proved to be incompetent at best: Emails prove he knew he was undercounting enrollment even before the board agreed to lay off hundreds of teachers last spring. I wonder why we haven’t heard from Bretón since the sky stopped falling. I miss his angry diatribes blaming the powerless for the errors of the powerful. Now that we know the truth about the budget crisis, can Bretón still say he speaks for students?

John Doolittle, West Sacramento

Kids should be scolded

“‘Scolded by a 13-year-old girl’: Global climate strike hits California Capitol steps” (sacbee.com, Sept. 20): It was once a crime to terrorize children. But now socialists, in order to gain power at any cost, have completely terrorized (indoctrinated) these kids with their ideology. The 3R’s – reduce, reuse, recycle – have been replaced by learned chants of, “Hey. Ho. Fossil fuels have got to go.” Unbeknownst to these kids, much of our entire economy is fossil fuel based and taking it away would cause the country to collapse. Odds are, they have no clue that much of everything is a function of fossil fuels, including cell phones. “OMG,” just imagine the ensuing total pandemonium and chaos from the loss of their indispensable cell phones. Wake up people. Tell your kids that this climate change hoax is ideology driven for the sole purpose of ever more control over every aspect of our lives. In other words, don’t lose humanity to “save the planet.”

Charles Kearney, Sacramento

Not everyone leaves trash

“The American River Parkway is filled with your trash. Help clean it up this Saturday” (sacbee.com, Sept. 20): In the article, American River Parkway Foundation Executive Director Dianna Poggetto is quoted as saying: “Every single individual that utilizes the park is leaving trash.” Several friends and I are frequent users of the bike trail. We do not leave trash anywhere except in the trash barrels provided. Indeed, we often pick up trash left by others when we stop at various picnic tables. This is true for many of the other cyclists we have met over the years. I resent Poggetto’s statement that all users are trashing the park. This seems a bit too elitist for her position. It’s as though she thinks only people at her organization know how to care for the park, which is offensive to me and the many responsible folks who use the park.

Mike Lynn, Sacramento

It’s PG&E’s responsibility, not mine

“PG&E may shut off power in Sierra foothills due amid red flag warning Monday night” (sacbee.com, Sept. 21): Right now, tens of thousands of gas-powered generators are running in northern California because PG&E cut off the power to prevent a potential fire from being started by its faulty electrical equipment. Because PG&E cut off the power, I have no water to put out a fire if a fire starts on my property. My water comes from a pump deep underground. I can’t simply plug the pump into a gas-powered generator to get water. Everything is hard-wired through switches and circuit breakers. Whenever PG&E cuts off the power, I feel defenseless and vulnerable because I have no water. PG&E’s policy of cutting off the power is transferring its risk and liability onto individual property owners like me. The solution is not to cut off the power. The solution is to repair and replace PG&E’s faulty electrical equipment so it doesn’t cause fires – like the Camp Fire of 2018.

Jon Schons, Berry Creek