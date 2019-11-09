Letters to the Editor Forum letters: It’s hard to be a good sport about the gushing over Sacramento landing another major sports franchise

More important things than MLS

“There are plenty of unsung heroes in Sacramento’s Major League Soccer story. Here are a few” (sacbee.com, Oct. 21): Not being a sports person, it is hard to be a good sport about the media gushing over my hometown landing another major sports franchise. It grates on one’s sense of civic proportionality when hundreds of millions of dollars and dozens of acres of property in this city are given up to young men chasing a ball while the homeless and destitute are offered tents and parking lots. If these interests would invest the same level of heroic effort toward the homeless and housing problems, Sacramento might indeed rise to the rank of world class.

Spencer P. Le Gate, Sacramento

Not everyone has room for trees

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“How Sacramento’s urban forest divides the city, in health and in wealth” (sacbee.com, Oct. 10): New subdivisions, which maximize units per acre and have skimpy set-backs, simply don’t provide the space required for Land-Park-like tree canopies. I rather suspect the same is true of low-income neighborhoods – each lot is too small for a nice big London plane tree. So maybe land-use policies and practices also need to be considered in tree-canopy analysis.

Larry Mitchel, Roseville

Lost truly great leader

I’m very heartbroken about the loss of Maryland Congressman Elijah Cummings. I loved everything about him – he was a man of character, intelligence, kindness and grace. Our nation has lost one of our truly great leaders. I pray for him, for his wonderful wife, Maya, and his family.

Paul Bacon, Hallandale Beach, Florida

What about DMV field offices?

“DMV awards multimillion-dollar contract to Comcast for major tech upgrade” (sacbee.com, Oct. 17): Faster technology may speed data processing, but will there also be needed improvements to the clerical process in the field offices? My recent experience was very time consuming as a result of fragmented organization and multiple, long-wait lines in spite of ample staff. Comcast may be a fine technology firm, but will they adequately address the bureaucratic issues relating to customer service?

Robert Reark, Granite Bay

Bill helps negate childhood traumas

“New California law gives victims of childhood sexual assault more time to file lawsuits” (sacbee.com, Oct. 14): SNAP, also known as Survivors Network of Those Abused by Priests, extends gratitude to Gov. Gavin Newsom and Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez regarding the passing and signing of Assembly Bill 218. Childhood trauma has negative consequences on quality of life unless it is addressed. It’s never too late. It often takes years for abuse survivors to process and understand what happened. Yet the consequences don’t wait to exact the toll on mental health. The passing of this bill isn’t about dollars. It offers a voice to those silenced and provides long awaited justice. Compensation for damages can finally help facilitate long overdue healing. Holding institutions accountable in the present for what happened in the past will bring healing not only to those who suffered under their care, but to the institutions through necessary reform. Childhood abuse often lies at the root of substance abuse, leading to addiction and creating vulnerability to subsequent abuse, which impacts future generations.

Dorothy Small, Woodland

Columbus Day should stay

“Murder, rape, slavery and genocide. Here’s why California must ditch Columbus Day” (sacbee.com, Oct. 11): California should certainly not “ditch” Columbus Day. No explorer looking for new territory was a great guy. All exploration is ultimately about gain for the explorers’ sponsor at the expense of whomever may have resources or territories that can be exploited. It is never good for the locals when better equipped people “discover” them. We who live in this country as a direct result of exploitative expansion still owe some part of our current situation to people that we now want to shame for supporting the goals of their homeland. We are no better than they were. The statue is art and the holiday is deserved. What a silly editorial!

Rhane Thomas, Sacramento

PG&E can fix this

“This did not go well” (The Sacramento Bee, section 1A, Oct. 13): There is an increasing cry to break up PG&E. Is that a wise idea? PG&E has failed in many ways. And the California Public Utilities Commission has also failed in its oversight responsibility. But letting a hedge fund company take over and profit from selling off PG&E parts will do more harm than good. If PG&E is broken up, who will step into its shoes? Yes, the gas portion of the company could be separated from the electrical. But what would that accomplish? Substandard underground gas lines need replacing statewide. The electrical grid needs massive modernization. Even so, were PG&E to simply give away the entire company, who would be so foolish to assume the ongoing operational liabilities? And, would new owners commit trillions of dollars to making necessary upgrades? PG&E is in the best position to fix this mess. We should let them do so.