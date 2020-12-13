California Forum letters: Hey Tom McClintock, we’re at war with COVID-19 virus

In this image from video, Rep. Tom McClintock, R-Calif., speaks on the floor of the House of Representatives at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Thursday, April 23, 2020. (House Television via AP) AP

Displacement

“How this one policy change could lead to housing equity in Sacramento neighborhoods” (sacbee.com, Nov. 21)

Noticeable socioeconomic disparities take precedence over veiled ones. Historical housing measures that disproportionately assisted ‘white-flight’ suburbanization while restricting low-income/minority residents to inner cities are seeing the return of suburbanites — increasing housing competition for new development.

Housing demands are overshadowing wage disparities, prompting desperate redevelopment from local governments and further displacing low income residents who cannot balance low wages and real-estate markets. Rent gaps and gentrification are examples of failed mixed-income development. If income inequalities are not prioritized, housing demands will go to the affluent until they no longer desire to cohabitate with the lower-classes and relocate, or until market increases make housing unaffordable for the intended.

Besides increasing wages to maintain housing affordability, government tax and rent limits are necessary to control the volatility of capitalistic markets.

Jon Dena,

Davis

Never again

“Republicans’ silence is complicity with Trump’s lying attacks on American democracy”

I am the son of German immigrants who came to Canada (and eventually the US) before the German economic miracle. As children, my parents lived through the war.

Given my background, I am skeptical of nationalism and feel a responsibility to be aware of Germany’s history. I agree with Mr. Chemerinsky that there is no equivalency between Trump and Hitler. That would reduce the importance of Hitler’s crimes against humanity.

But Trump and his enablers use the same playbook: vilification of minorities, actual and threatened; partisan thuggery; appeal to a former greatness; and disinformation. Civil society requires eternal vigilance. As a person of German descent, I am keenly aware of where Trump and his sycophants’ tactics could lead. And we must ever remind ourselves: Nie wieder.

Eric Janssen,

Sacramento, CA

At war

“Tom McClintock compares COVID ‘lockdown left’ restrictions to Salem witch trials” (sacbee.com, Dec. 3)

I found Rep. Tom McClintock’s comparison of COVID-19 restrictions to witch trials and red-hunting absurd and, from a public-health standpoint, highly dangerous. He may be appealing to his rural conservative and libertarian base, but in doing so he is encouraging them to engage in activities that put them at risk. But they also risk spreading the virus they may unknowingly carry to others more vulnerable.

If he wants a more accurate historical analogy, I suggest the WWII blackouts in London. If someone had exercised their “right” to turn on their backyard floodlights at night, thus making a target for German bombers, the penalties would have been swift and severe. We are at war with this virus, not witch-hunting some imaginary enemy.

David Fenimore,

Truckee

Ignorant McClintock

“Tom McClintock compares COVID ‘lockdown left’ restrictions to Salem witch trials” (sacbee.com, Dec. 3)

It is utterly beyond belief how ignorant Rep. Tom McClintock is. In a speech before Congress, he questions why we need to continually have lockdowns to fight the COVID-19 virus, implying it is because they do not work to stop the spread of the virus. In reality, it is because people like McClintock keep encouraging citizens to ignore the restrictions and thus undermine their potential effectiveness. The contempt the Republican party has for science is more than disquieting. It is disastrous.

Michael Eady,

Sacramento

WWJD

“‘Biblical mandate.’ California churches ready to defy Newsom after Supreme Court ruling” (sacbee.com, Dec. 1)

Members of Destiny Church, in promoting in-person church services, are highlighting the conflict between science and religion. They justify this dangerous behavior based on “biblical mandate” but ignore the truth that, in Jesus’ time on earth, there were no organized churches.

Jesus was an itinerant Jewish prophet who admonished followers to love your neighbor as yourself, do justice and love mercy. As healing the sick was his priority, he would not have supported any activity that resulted in the spread of deadly, contagious diseases. In that respect, Jesus and 21st century medicine (science) were on the same page.

John McCormack,

Sacramento

Desalination mistake

“California must bypass water politics and work toward solutions for our thirsty state” (sacbee.com, Dec. 3)

Several years ago, when California was in its fourth year of a historic drought, I met with a delegation of Australians who were in town to talk about water infrastructure. Their country had faced a multi-year drought crisis of their own, and in a panic-induced rush, they had sunk hundreds of millions into building ocean water desalination plants.

At the time of their visit, the drought was over and Australia had padlocked one half of the desalination plants because they couldn’t afford to keep operating them. While the plants are idle, Australians are still paying construction debt and maintenance costs.

California has an opportunity to learn from Australia’s mistakes by investing in water infrastructure projects, like stormwater capture and recycling, that produce affordable and reliable drinking water without the huge carbon footprint and massive price tag. To repeat mistakes would be irresponsible.

Garry Brown,

Huntington Beach