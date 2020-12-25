California Forum letters: California must stand up to Big Tobacco’s greed, again

Tobacco attack

“California is set to ban menthol cigarettes on Jan. 1. The industry is out to stop it” (sacbee.com, Dec. 6)

The latest attempt from the tobacco industry to put its profits before people is spending an incredible $21 million towards a referendum that would overturn SB 793. This referendum would put this life-saving law on hold for 22 months, allowing tobacco companies to keep cashing in on sales of candy-flavored tobacco products designed to hook our youth.

We cannot delay in protecting a new generation from a lifetime of nicotine addiction. On behalf of the American Heart Association’s Sacramento Division Board of Directors, I urge Californians to stand up to Big Tobacco’s greed. The health of our children and communities depends on it.

Garry Maisel, American Heart Association,

Sacramento

Half baked

“California police officers would have to be 25 or get bachelor’s degree under new proposal” (sacbee.com, Dec. 7)

Another half-baked idea to reduce police/minority confrontations has been put out there by another of our empty-suit Assembly members. This says that if police only recruit and hire those with college degrees or are at least 25 years old, the confrontations will be reduced. As usual the proposal doesn’t address how to educate the bad guys or only have those over 25 attack the cops.

If an empty-suit reformer hasn’t battled a dangerous bad guy in an alley at night, with no immediate back up, I’m not interested in his police reform solutions. The governor shouldn’t be, either.

Bill Sanders, retired CHP Asst. Chief,

Gold River

No on Nichols

“California regulator might become Biden’s EPA chief. Why some environmentalists oppose her” (sacbee.com, Dec. 3)

Concerns about Mary Nichols’ candidacy for administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency in the Biden administration were put forward by several environmental groups, such as the John Muir Project and Greenpeace USA.

Nichols’ role in the development of the cap and trade program is problematic. The cap-and-trade program requires corporations to pay for their carbon emissions.

If the profits made by the corporations outweigh the cost of this policy, there is no incentive to reduce carbon emissions. In fact, it actually increased emissions under her watch. I would prefer an appointee who is more willing to enforce punishments against polluters. As a young person who will inherit the environment that Biden’s administration will leave behind, the rapidly approaching effects of climate change are of huge concern to me.

Adele Partington,

Elk Grove

In the mirror

“Placer County faces bleak winter for jobs as COVID-19 stay-at-home order takes effect” (sacbee.com, Dec. 9)

No one in wants to see businesses shuttered and jobs lost. Supervisor Gore states that businesses aren’t currently the primary vector of transmission. What she fails to mention is that the board of supervisors she chairs has consistently undermined the very public health guidelines which could have prevented the present situation.

Early on, Gore allowed Kirk Uhler, a lame duck official, to continually spread disinformation and distort scientific data. His actions, and the board’s shameful capitulation to his manipulations, provided a clear signal to Placer residents that mask wearing and social distancing were not just unnecessary but somehow un-American.

Businesses need not adopt public health guidelines, nor would the board do anything to enforce those practices. If Gore is now concerned about the effect of another stay-at-home order, she can look in her mirror to place blame.

Barbara Smith,

Auburn, CA

McClintock, explain

“Kevin McCarthy joins TX lawsuit to overturn election. What about other CA lawmakers?” (sacbee.com, Dec. 11)

Tom McClintock, please explain why you signed on to an unconstitutional lawsuit by one state against five other states, none of which were California. We do not pay you to represent Texas. I call on you to publish an explanation of your reasoning.

Sallee Peterson,

Lincoln

Acceptable numbers?

“Placer County school district approves full-time schedule if COVID infection rates improve” (sacbee.com, Dec. 15)

I believe that the Roseville Joint Union High School District has about 12,000 students and staff. According to recent news, the COVID-19 test positivity rate is about 10.7%. That means that about 1,200 or more students and staff may test positive for COVID-19.

Recent news has said that approximately 12% of those testing positive for COVID-19 end up requiring hospital care. That is about 144 people. I have also been watching the death rate from COVID-19 in California, currently just above 1% of those testing positive. So, if 1,200 students and staff test positive, then the district will see 12 deaths.

Did the RJUHSD school board decide those were acceptable numbers? Do the members of the school board believe that Granite Bay, Roseville and Antelope are so exceptional that those percentages don’t apply to them? Do they believe that the infections will mostly be skewed to older members of staff?

Cecil Morris,

Roseville

Money trees

“Sacramento settles lawsuit challenging its requirement to stand for national anthem” (sacbee.com, Dec. 15)

I would love to hear the explanation from the Sacramento city official who felt it necessary to pay $17,000 to settle a lawsuit filed by a Las Vegas resident who was afraid of but never harmed by an ancient law that hasn’t been enforced in recent memory. Why is Sacramento encouraging these frivolous lawsuits? This is the city of trees, not the city of money trees.

Joe Selewicz,

Sacramento