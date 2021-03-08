California Forum letters: Sacramento Bee readers take on Newsom recall, homelessness

Open textbooks

“How many students applied to local universities? The coronavirus pandemic affected totals” (sacbee.com, Jan. 29)

At schools like CSU Sacramento, the pandemic factored into a decrease in applicants for 2021 in many ways. One of these was a loss of family income. With tuition costs already steep, it is becoming more difficult for students to afford a higher education. On top of tuition, students have to factor in the price of textbooks.

Each year, over $3 billion in federal student aid goes toward textbook costs. As a UC Davis freshman, I know that the price of course materials was a factor in my decision, as is the case with many other students. Many of us simply cannot afford the prices that textbook companies charge.

A way we can alleviate this burden for students is the transition to open textbooks. Open textbooks are free to access resources released under an open copyright license that would lessen the massive financial burden that college students face.

Sophia Benefiel,

Davis

Diminishing Republicans

“California Republicans are fighting on how to endorse a candidate in Newsom recall” (sacbee.com, Feb. 17)

The partisan recall of Gov. Gavin Newsom continues to be the height of sectarian folly. In a state where Democrats outnumber Republicans nearly 2-to-1, it was doomed to fail from the start. The misguided recall effort comes as his overall leadership is now showing in that our COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are dropping significantly.

Newsom was among the first to initiate a mask mandate and lockdown which saved countless lives, while other state leaders — and the former president — failed to recognize the threat and minimize the risks.

Not discounting Newsom’s missteps, his overall progress against COVID reveals competent leadership when it’s needed most. The tremendous waste of time, resources and money on this pointless recall ensures the CA Republican party will continue to diminish in relevance and influence.

Stephen Farr,

Folsom

Opinion

Food insecurity

“Proposed law would give undocumented Californians access to state food assistance” (sacbee.com, Feb. 17)

COVID-19 has exposed inequities that have long persisted. As the number of individuals experiencing food insecurity throughout California continues to rise, it is critical we allow undocumented immigrants, DACA recipients, holders of Temporary Protected Status and other Visa holders to receive food-assistance under the California Food Assistance Program — a move long overdue.

As a public health student at UC Berkeley, I believe our health system should in no way allow the health of an individual to be compromised due to citizenship status. I am grateful that The Sacramento Bee is reporting on this issue and hope this article encourages Californians, politicians and lawmakers to advocate against inequities and stand by SB 464.

Tatum Sandzimier,

Mission Viejo

Ridiculous Republican recall

“Governor Gavin Newsom is at a crossroads on climate action and environmental justice” (sacbee.com, Feb. 20)

As a no party preference voter for the last 30 years, and with the experience of 14 years as a Republican in the Assembly and another 14 years as a member of the UC Board of Regents, including 64 years of active law practice in California and Washington, DC, I generally approve of Gov. Newsom’s instincts and efforts. I see nothing wrong in drilling for available oil and deriving some income therefrom for the California economy.

The recall is ridiculous.

William T. Bagley,

San Rafael

Placer shame

“RJUHSD school board member posts COVID conspiracies online” (sacbee.com, Feb. 19)

Opinion assistant Hannah Holzer has again written an insightful and timely editorial about a Placer County official. Hall’s comments and apparent refusal to moderate her position are unacceptable. But one paragraph in Holzer’s piece sparked an idea for me that is long overdue — the Placer Hall of Shame.

Charter members would include Hall, as well as deposed Supervisor Kirk Uhler and publicity hound Assemblyman Kiley. Rep. Tom McClintock, described by Holzer as, “…truly reprehensible…,” may only qualify as an honorary member since he doesn’t live in Placer, he just mis-represents it.

Another public persona worthy of inclusion is megachurch pastor Greg Fairrington, the subject of a previous editorial. The pastor of nearby Bayside megachurch also deserves a nod. These individuals have earned this distinction by urging Placer residents to ignore public health guidelines, willfully spreading disinformation injurious to our health and welfare.

Unfortunately, I doubt they will be the last honorees.

Barbara Smith,

Auburn

Misleading on homelessness

“Sacramento’s homeless people deserve more concern than Mayor Steinberg’s ‘landscaping’” (sacbee.com, Feb. 18)

Flojaune Cofer’s viewpoint is yet another indictment of the failure of our city’s leaders to deal with the appalling homeless situation in a timely manner. At the same time, her message was, at least to me, marred by her statement “In our region, an estimated 11,000 people experience homelessness every year because of policy decisions.”

There are many reasons why people are homeless, but it is misleading to suggest that policymakers are somehow the cause. Her message was further marred by her ending comments which come across as both snarky and a bit arrogant. Cofer’s devotion to the less fortunate is admirable, but hectoring is not.

Robert A. Dell’Agostino,

Sacramento