California Forum letters: Readers take on Newsom recall campaign, COVID vaccine

Glass houses

“‘This isn’t a peaceful protest’: Activists stage demonstration at Mayor Steinberg’s house” (sacbee.com, Feb. 7)

This attack (not a protest) is indicative of the extremist mindset continuing to pervade misguided “activism.” No public official or private citizen should fear for their safety while in their home (or their Capitol building). Least of all Mayor Steinberg, who surpasses many in his efforts to help the unhoused.

On Jan. 27, we heard his impassioned plea to city council to open warming centers once he learned of their closures from Loaves & Fishes. The mayor is not solely in charge of the city that elected him. This responsibility is shared by the city manager, county supervisors and city council — not to mention the good people of Sacramento at large.

Last Saturday night, some of the good people of Sacramento, some “activists,” responded by damaging a family’s home in the name of helping the unhoused. I suspect these “protesters” live in glass houses and should stop casting stones.

Judith Painter,

Sacramento

Compassion

“Violent activist attack on Sacramento mayor’s home was an act of political terrorism” (sacbee.com, Feb. 8)

The Board of Directors of Loaves & Fishes, a nonprofit organization offering survival services to homeless men, women and children in Sacramento, utterly condemns the tactics used by people in the violent attack upon the home of our mayor. Their methodology is unacceptable in our community as it would be in any civilized society. Compassion for the poor should not result in a lack of compassion for other members of our community. We commend Mayor Steinberg for his leadership in confronting the problems of homelessness and taking actions to alleviate the suffering of those impacted by it.

Amy Chatfield Cameron, president, on behalf of the Loaves & Fishes Board

West Sacramento

Get over it

“Left-wing violence rears its ugly head in Sacramento. But don’t you dare criticize it” (sacbee.com, Feb 12)

I find it unacceptable that Gil Duran is trying to red-bait our hardworking city council member, Katie Valenzuela. The Bee endorsed Steve Hansen and supported Measure A. But get over it!

Hansen lost and Valenzuela won. Measure A was defeated. We’ve seen examples of when people cannot accept the reality of an election, and The Bee needs to move on and accept these facts. Katie Valenzuela and the mayor work together effectively on many issues, including homelessness. This opinion piece showed a disregard for basic journalistic ethics. Councilwoman Valenzuela does not condone violence, and she reached out to the mayor. She and your readers deserve an apology.

Travis Silcox,

Sacramento

Huge risk

“California to open COVID vaccinations to people with severe health conditions, disabilities” (sacbee.com, Feb. 12)

The most disgusting part of California’s current vaccination schedule is the relegation of people with disabilities and at-risk medical conditions to the bottom of the heap. The state vaccinated those in convalescent care because they are dying at too high of a rate. They vaccinated those over 75 for the same reason.

But people who are disabled and/or have medical conditions which are causing them to die at a high rate? Who could care? Let them die. Along with the 65 and above group, the state has scheduled a long list of employee groups that will include millions and millions of younger, perfectly healthy people whose risk level is very low. In doing this, they leave the disabled community continuing to live with huge risk every single day.

JoAnne McIntire,

Grass Valley

Stunned

“Kings tickets and a cruise: How California’s AIDS office misspent millions” (sacbee.com, Feb. 16)

Really, how many times do we have to read about continued fiscal fraud within numerous state departments? I worked for the State of California for 35 years, and part of that time I was an internal auditor. I was stunned then, as I am now, that this type of nonsense is still being so easily perpetrated.

Over and over it’s always the same old mantra “No fiscal oversight!” When I was promoted into management, I was required to take classes on understanding my role regarding fiscal controls and to sign that I understood it. The buck stops with Newsom. He’s the one appointing these department heads. Hire experts, not political favorites, hacks and drones who don’t have a clue how to run a department.

Brian Koepp,

Davis

Hypocrisy

“In recall homestretch, GOP kicks in $250,000 to reach voters who want to oust Newsom” (sacbee.com, Feb. 12)

What hypocrisy! The Republican National Committee chairwoman states that “Gov. Newsom’s authoritarian measures, blatant overreach and complete mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic have proven that he is woefully unqualified to lead the state of California.” Where was this outcry when the previous president was guilty of this to a much greater extent as the leader of the country?

Richard Quinley,

Sacramento

Better idea

“Gavin Newsom recall closes in on signature count with 7 weeks to go. Is it enough?” (sacbee.com, Jan. 27)

Another gubernatorial recall. Apparently, some folks didn’t learn anything from the last one: a dysfunctional state for eight years, followed by a completely blue state for the next 10 years. So, why not do it again? Spend a boatload of money on a special election and then possibly get saddled with some hack from a fractured Republican Party who won’t be able to work with a Democratic Legislature or the federal government. Here’s an idea that’s worked before: How about those who want to recall the governor just run a better candidate in the next election?

Bill Adelman,

Galt