California Forum letters: Writers take on fascism, NIMBY-ism and anti-mask activism

“These fascist Republican Party leaders have deep roots in California’s state Capitol” (sacbee.com, Jan. 12)

Fascist is a loaded term, but it is an appropriate label to describe the anti-democracy rhetoric and actions of the Republican congressional representatives and state legislators named in your editorial. After months of perpetuating lies about voter fraud and election irregularities, which followed years of aiding and abetting Trump’s abuses of power, these individuals are again employing a time-tested strategy to invalidate reality.

Distract. Deflect. Deny. Deceive. Kevin McCarthy distracts from his performative role in the insurrection with faux outrage at the violence. McClintock deflects from his “fair-weather” fascism by voting to certify the Electoral College results, not because he knows it’s a valid outcome but to preserve the Republican path to minority rule. Both deny their repeated efforts in stoking animus and disseminating the very propaganda that inflames the mobs. Both deceive us with every disingenuous protestation of unity and cooperation. These Republicans are fascist profiles of complicity and cowardice.

Barbara Smith,

Auburn

“Sacramento has a plan to address its housing crisis. Some neighborhoods are fighting it” (sacbee.com, Jan. 10)

I commend Mayor Steinberg and Councilmembers Guerra and Valenzuela for supporting the proposal. The housing shortage in Sacramento is a shared issue and one that must command long range planning, research and vision to reach real and diversified solutions. I value the idea of building when and where possible within the central city, and especially those plans that are near public transit.

As a longtime local renter who is a college graduate with a steady career in public service, I resent Mitch Rohrer’s moralizing comment “we all worked hard to build and work our way up.” Are you suggesting that those who occupy rental units are somehow not working hard? As is often the case in the story of the haves and have-nots, generational wealth is likely at play, or these homeowners were simply there early on when there was actually low-hanging fruit.

Don’t like “NIMBY”? How about “classist.”

Andrea Dow,

Sacramento

“Why a Sacramento-area Trump supporter with cancer went to Washington to protest” (sacbee.com, Jan 8)

I have been fascinated with Americans who vote against their own personal interests, but the Roseville small business owner suffering from cancer who supported Trump has me totally perplexed. Trump and the rest of his so-called party came within a hair’s breadth of removing the Affordable Care Act and they have even fought to the Supreme Court to eliminate all of its provisions. The Republican Party does not give a care about people like her. They have proven that with their actions. Yet she spends family resources and her own limited time to go to D.C. Then she is surprised by the violence? Not only fascinating, but also extremely sad.

Anita Brady,

Redding

“Granite Bay party that broke COVID rules ‘wasn’t supposed to be a big affair,’ lawyer says” (sacbee.com, Jan. 6)

The Granite Bay NYE party, attended by 100 unmasked partygoers, was a bad beginning for what promises to be a brighter 2021. Unfortunately, it indicates that despite the growing surge in COVID hospitalizations/deaths, some in our communities continue to place their self-centeredness above their neighbor’s health/safety.

The partygoers chose to “eat, drink and be merry.” The sheriff’s department decided it is “not our job” to enforce the state’s stay-at-home order. Although called to the residence, the sheriff refused to disperse the crowd, blatantly violating a public health/safety order. Local law enforcement could take a cue from LA where dozens of “illegal” parties were dispersed over the holiday.

Lastly, the party host cannot hide behind the flimsy excuse that things got “out of control.” He knew better!

Shirlie Marymee,

North Highlands

“As COVID deaths surge, these California politicians gathered to call for reopenings” (sacbee.com, Jan. 9)

I am ashamed of County Supervisor Sue Frost and her co-organizers for sponsoring an in-person conference as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to surge. The three-day conference at the Rancho Murieta equestrian stadium was held in defiance of the county’s public health rules.

I, along with many Californians, are concerned about businesses, psychological impacts of isolation, etc. However, we must not downplay the danger of this public health crisis, especially to attend a purely political event. Frost, along with the former and current Sacramento Sheriffs and the El Dorado County Sheriff, clearly take this pandemic lightly. It is about time these elected officials be held accountable. They should take off their blindfolds and put on their masks.

Paul Koscheka,

Antelope

“Deputies’ union files complaint over Sacramento supervisor Serna’s post on Trump supporters” (sacbee.com, Jan 8)

The Sacramento County Deputy Sheriffs Association seems more concerned with a county supervisor expressing his First Amendment rights to object to Trump supporters than it does about the assault on our nation’s Capitol and the assault of numerous police officers and the murder of one by supporters of the president they endorsed. Many law enforcement leaders and leaders of police unions supported Trump yet are painfully silent now.

Shame on them.

James Adamson,

Antelope