California Forum: Bee letter writers take on EDD fraud and California’s vaccine rollout

An attitude

“Is Sacramento really ‘The Midwest of California?’ Transplants give us the final word” (sacbee.com, Jan. 31)

I was Iowa born and bred. I felt right at home in California when I moved here in 1978, especially upon arriving in what was then small-town Rocklin. I had the privilege of meeting folks who knew the land and worked hard. They were recognizable because they were plain-spoken, unpretentious and made agreements with a handshake and without a lawyer’s input. They were California born, but just like people in the Midwest. They loved the State Fair, picnics, potlucks and homemade dishes. I do believe the “Midwesterners” are still here. I tend to gravitate to them and trust them. It’s an attitude, really.

James Carlson,

Rocklin

EDD fraud

“1,700 claims from 1 address? How California missed widespread unemployment fraud” (sacbee.com, Jan. 28)

The depths of the fraud and epic mismanagement of EDD means billions have been stolen from California taxpayers. While I applaud Rep. Josh Harder for speaking out, I am confused as to why Gov. Gavin Newsom has said or apparently done very little to put an end to this racket. Why does it take a year to figure out how to combat fraud? Where is the Legislature? Is everyone just turning a blind eye? Has anyone been fired? I’m beginning to think one-party rule has created a swamp here in the state Capitol.

James Bettles,

Sacramento, CA

Something Wrong

“California could prioritize age above all for COVID vaccine. Essential workers are upset” (sacbee.com, Jan 24)

Something has gone wrong. My two brothers have a rare disease, are intellectually incapacitated and require around-the-clock care. Despite these risk factors, they remain ineligible for the vaccine. The problem for us, and the 89% of Californians with intellectual and developmental disabilities, is that my brothers do not live in a licensed facility.

As of Monday, Gov. Newsom articulated that age will determine the tiers for vaccine access. This puts my brothers in the 20-30 age group, one of the lowest tiers. In the meantime, home healthcare workers are eligible because they care for high-risk patients. This policy could make sense if all healthcare workers were vaccinated. Yet, 42% of healthcare workers choose to remain unvaccinated. Faced with this reality, the policy needs to be rethought. High-risk patients should have at least equal priority for the vaccine as the workers who care for them.

Adrienne H. Sabety, Ph.D.

San Luis Obispo

After the vaccine

“Sacramento must stop abandoning homeless people outdoors in storms and winter weather” (sacbee.com, Jan. 28)

I am surprised that Sacramento doesn’t have an organization such as the San Gabriel Valley Coalition for the Homeless. Churches should be more involved and bring the homeless in when the temperature reaches 40 degrees. City buses could pick people up at their campsites, take them to a church that has a hall or large room where volunteers can serve them a hot meal and, if possible, supply a shower.

Cots could be supplied by the city and even volunteer nurses and doctors to treat any immediate needs. The next day, they could be picked up by the buses, given a sack lunch and returned to their campsite. It takes a lot of planning and organization, but many people who want to help are willing to participate. I, for one, would be happy to get involved in organizing something here — after we all get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Helen Groom,

Sacramento

Dire straits

“California is soaking wet. But drought looms if we don’t get more rain — a lot more” (sacbee.com, Jan. 29)

The Bee’s recent article about the possibility of an impending drought is informative but requires more focus on long-term water availability in California. Climate change continues to bring less predictable weather and more frequent, longer droughts. If we are relying on and hoping for large storms that may or may not materialize to help pull us out of drought late into the rainy season, we’re already in dire straits.

A widespread, regional approach to water and drought planning is now imperative if California is going to adjust to new climate patterns. Water agencies must be more strategic, coordinate with each other, and with the state, and pool resources and expertise for a collaborative approach to water reliability and effective drought planning. The last drought cost the state’s economy billions of dollars. We cannot base our economy, our water supplies or the state’s environmental wellbeing on uncontrollable climate patterns.

Kenneth V. Payne, P.E., General Manager, El Dorado Water Agency

Placerville

Not my fault

“Sacramento, check your outrage: You didn’t want a mayor with power to spare the homeless,” (sacbee.com, Feb. 2)

As one who publicly opposed and voted against Measure A, I reject Marcos Bretón’s attempt to blame me for the deaths of homeless people in the recent storm. How could City Manager Chan opening the warming center for 60 people out of a homeless population of 5,600 have prevented the four deaths?

As a resident of an “affluent” community and a decent human being, I don’t want more police in my community, I want sufficient police in lower-income communities so they will be safe, too. Like many people in Sacramento, I give some money and time to organizations that help the homeless. As a private citizen, I don’t know what else to do.

If Bretón has constructive suggestions I will listen, but his self-righteous and illogical allegations are neither accurate nor helpful.

Brian Powers,

Sacramento