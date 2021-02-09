California Forum: Letter writers take on zoning laws, COVID vaccine and the Proud Boys

More difficult

“Sacramento moves forward with controversial zoning change designed to address housing crisis” (sacbee.com, Jan. 19)

No one in Sacramento disagrees with Mayor Steinberg’s statement that “everybody” should have the opportunity to live where they want to live. The problem is the mayor and other members of the council have equated “equity” with “affordability.” Families who cannot now afford to live in Land Park, East Sacramento or Elmhurst will not be able to afford one of the four dwelling units that will be built by tearing down an existing single family home, and ample evidence already exists to support that as we’ve seen where these complexes have been built in other parts of the city. By seeking to change existing law, the city will now make it more difficult and expensive for a family to buy a single family residence. The aim to make housing “inclusive” will actually result in more “exclusivity” which is the exact opposite of what this proposal purports to achieve.

Bill Motmans,

Sacramento, CA

Speak now

“Newest member of Sacramento’s GOP leadership is member of far-right Proud Boys group” (sacbee.com, Jan. 25)

A mob of white supremacists, lunatics and anarchists attacked our Capitol. This attack was shocking but unsurprising after the unhinged and violent rhetoric from the extreme right. What is surprising is that the mob is not ashamed; the mob is emboldened. The Proud Boys is a violent, racist association that hates America. It is sickening that Perrine remains proud. The time to speak is now. Nazis tried to overthrow our government! People must speak up. Silence may be understood as agreement. Talk to your legislators, talk to your neighbors, talk to your friends. If someone you know is engulfed in lies and hatred, talk to them. These anti-democratic people are fringe extremists, courted by cowardly and power-hungry leaders. I choose, and I believe that an overwhelming number of Americans of all political persuasions choose, to live in a country that respects our hard-won democracy. The time to speak is now.

Andrew Kershen,

Sacramento, CA

Dangerous

“Sacramento GOP reverses course, demands resignation of Proud Boy member” (sacbee.com, Jan. 25)

The Sacramento County Republican Party Central Committee must be breathing a sigh of relief to soon rid itself of someone like Jeffrey Erik Perrine, a self-professed advocate for violence against people he dislikes. His answer to resolving alleged illegal immigration is to “smash their heads into the concrete.” To claim he is not a racist would be laughable — if people like him were not so dangerous. His apparent claim to fame was to be taken down and restrained by Portland police while there to take part in a violent demonstration. The Proud Boys are appropriately listed as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center, denouncing behavior of people like Perrine. Authorities in Sacramento County will no doubt be aware of the certainty that the local Perrines are not likely to change their extremist views and actions anytime soon.

Philip S. Reinheimer,

Penn Valley

Hazardous

“Sacramento council OKs ‘Safe Ground’ ordinance. Where will sanctioned homeless camps go?” (sacbee.com, Jan. 19)

The city council and mayor have determined that taxpayer money is well spent by allowing up to 80 tents at publicly owned sites in the city and more. Notably, public land has already been usurped. So I have some questions: Are the tents supplied? What happens when the 81st tent is added? Is a site predetermined or based on the fact that homeless people have already taken them over? Will the city block encampments near waterways, levees, railroad tracks, baseball field, schools and neighborhoods? Will the city clean up the camps that are in these locales now? Who will pick up trash, needles, feces? When was the pulse of the community on this ordinance measured? The homeless situation is complicated and growing but all this measure does is foul the air and water and make designated public land hazardous and unsafe.

Jeanne Carroll,

Sacramento

Vaccinate me

“California Latinos express hesitancy to take COVID vaccine” (sacbee.com, Jan. 11)

Your article claiming Latino adults have a disinterest in the COVID-19 vaccine is just plain wrong and a disservice to all of us. It is based on a survey that may not include enough information to express the whole picture. As a Latina senior, I have been trying everyday to get the vaccine for myself, mother and spouse. Other members of my family have also been calling and holding on the phone to get an appointment for this miracle shot. Our chances have been bad. Last week, I succeeded in scheduling the first shot for my fragile 89-year-old mother. It took sitting next to the phone for several four-hour sessions and finally reaching an exhausted person. Please don’t write articles that promote general characterizations of Latinos.

Raquel Medina,

Elk Grove

Confiscate

“State errors confound vaccine rollout in California, as Sacramento pleads for more doses” (sacbee.com, Jan. 22)

Last year, Pfizer promised to deliver 100 million vaccine doses to the U.S. and 200 million to the European Union. Pfizer is currently delivering the vaccines to the U.S. and the E.U. But Pfizer is an American company. Pfizer — as well as all other American drug companies — have been charging American consumers 40% to over 100% more than they charge European consumers for the same drugs for decades. They say they need this money for research, yet drug companies, through their ties with medical schools, have received research grants from the National Institutes of Health, funded by taxpayers. COVID has killed more Americans than World War II. President Biden should use the War Powers Act to confiscate all Pfizer vaccines and deliver them to Americans.

Paul Leigh, UC Davis School of Medicine professor

Davis