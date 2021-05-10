California forum letters: Bee readers weigh in on Cox’s bear stunt, fracking ban, Junipero Serra statue

Denounce AAPI hate

“Sacramento can denounce racist violence at rally against anti-Asian hate” (sacbee.com, May 1)

The shocking rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders will not be tolerated. Thank you to API Public Affairs Association for spearheading a nationwide #UnityAgainstHate rally in Sacramento and other cities. Please join the Sacramento rally on Saturday, May 15 at 11 a.m. on the north steps of the State Capitol facing L Street. The event is promoted by more than 50 organizations, including the API Legislative Caucus, NAACP, League of Women Voters, CAIR National and LGBTQ + Equality Sacramento.

Amy Tong

Elk Grove

Animal cruelty concerns

“Gavin Newsom is a ‘pretty boy,’ and California needs a ‘beast,’ GOP recall candidate says” (sacbee.com, May 4)

I am sickened to read that John Cox, Republican recall candidate for governor, has decided to haul a bear around as part of his campaign strategy, and I am saddened that this poor bear is living a life of captivity. Over 40 countries have banned this type of entertainment because it is cruel and wrong. What does that say about the United States? What does that say about California? Shame on everyone participating in this animal’s suffering. I pray for the passing of the Traveling Exotic Animal and Public Safety Protection Act.

Rhonda Glaser

Folsom

Opinion

Reducing fossil fuels

“Have California Democrats abandoned climate change leadership? Sure looks like it” (sacbee.com, April 21)

Since the Industrial Revolution, we have emitted greenhouse gases that are driving climate change. Dirty fossil fuels damage our health, detrimentally affect our wildlife and harm our natural ecosystems. California is already committed to 100% renewable electricity, but offshore wind development will help us get there quickly and reliably. California must set ambitious clean energy goals to fully transition away from fossil fuels, and that includes setting planning targets for offshore wind projects that will deliver clean, renewable energy to power millions of homes and diversify our clean energy mix. Taking steps now toward reducing fossil fuels will set significant precedents for the future health of our planet and our people.

Tran To

Fountain Valley

Need to move quickly

“Gavin Newsom tells state agencies to ban fracking, phase out oil extraction” (sacbee.com, April 23)

While many critics of Gov. Newsom insist that he isn’t taking a strong enough stance on the banning of fracking, I think we should give the governor credit for committing to phase out all oil extraction by 2045. However, there is still work to be done. One of the main components of Senate Bill 467 was the requirement that oil wells need to be at least 2,500 feet from homes, schools and hospitals. This is crucial for the well-being of Californians.

Momina Nadeem

Sunnyvale

California’s health

“Gavin Newsom tells state agencies to ban fracking, phase out oil extraction” (sacbee.com, April 23)

This executive order is a step in the right direction for the health and safety of all California residents. Studies of biomarkers have uncovered irreparable harm to humans exposed to oil and gas from spills, including respiratory damage, liver damage, decreased immunity, increased cancer risk, reproductive damage and higher levels of some toxics (hydrocarbons and heavy metals). As an intern with California Public Interest Research Group Students working on the End Oil Drilling campaign, I have heard stories from classmates who live close to oil drilling sites and have contracted some of the aforementioned illnesses. Gov. Newsom’s ban will ensure that more people will not have to live in fear of contracting dangerous diseases because of where they live.

Madison Muggeo, UCLA ‘24, Biology

East Meadow, N.Y.

Carbon-free future

“SMUD announces zero-carbon plan, with goal of retiring 2 gas power plants, retooling others” (sacbee.com, April 29)

Kudos to SMUD’S Board of Directors’ vote to approve the 2030 Zero Carbon Plan. This plan will help push California’s climate goal to zero by 2045. The plan of retiring or repurposing natural gas plants to minimize carbon emissions is a welcomed start to address the climate emergency upon us now. Another way to address the climate emergency is to put a price on carbon for plants that burn greenhouse gases. The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, H.R. 2027, includes an annually increasing fee on greenhouse gases which would return collected funds to U.S. households. H.R. 2027 is absolutely necessary.

Billie Hamilton

Sacramento

Native Americans deserve better

“Sacramento must respect Native American history by replacing Junipero Serra statue” (sacbee.com, April 23)

The Junipero Serra statue should be replaced with one that honors California Native American history. Serra enslaved Native Americans and allowed missionaries to treat them poorly. He separated families and ignored Native Americans’ humanity. Native Americans deserve better, and should have positive representation. I don’t think Serra should be put up on a pedestal.

Audrey Rycerz, 4th Grade, San Juan Unified School District, Home School, Carmichael

Carmichael

Dangers of militia group

“This mom protested vaccines, then started a ‘militia.’ How California extremism is changing” (sacbee.com, April 29)

I’ve been tracking the Freedom Angels since the early days of the pandemic, especially after a now-unseated Placer County Board of Supervisor invited them to speak at a meeting. At first, I thought the group just liked rocking their bad ass-but-hot, pistol-packing (or, in this case, assault rifle) mama look. I was wrong. The pandemic combined with Trump politics has made this group very attractive to the larger religious right community who have long nursed dark end-times predictions and are now in full-blown persecution mode. Individuals who may not actively participate are at least sympathetic. While the idea of separatism is nothing new and often highly romanticized, the appreciation for militia groups is highly concerning.

Rebecca Golling

Loomis