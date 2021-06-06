California forum letters: Bee readers weigh in on the state’s drought, rooftop solar, Palestine

Clean by 2030

“Property Brother: The benefits of rooftop solar should be accessible for every Californian” (sacbee.com, May 22)

The world is fighting an uphill battle against the profits of the fossil fuel industry. Production of electricity is the single most impactful source of greenhouse gas. It is in the interest of the world’s health and public access to subsidize energy to provide incentives toward solar power. Renewable energy is the only answer to the impending realities of climate change, and solar power is the most accessible form of clean electricity.

Kylan Dennis, CALPIRG UC San Diego

La Jolla

Caltrans’ priorities

“Caltrans and high-speed rail would hire hundreds of workers in Gov. Newsom’s budget” (sacbee.com, May 27)

Caltrans is in line to add more positions as the department proposes to carry out more work. Public unions call the hiring spree “absolutely necessary.” California is almost four years into the gas/vehicle registration tax increase. Why does Caltrans need additional positions when Sacramento residents have virtually seen no road improvements these last several years? Caltrans would better serve the community by actually showing citizens that road work is being done.

Paul Koscheka

Antelope

Opinion

Frugal water use

“‘Ammon Bundy coming soon.’ Federal water cutoffs igniting rebellion in Northern California” (sacbee.com, May 27)

Two items in Ryan Sabalow’s excellent article especially concerned me: first, water-intensive crops like alfalfa and wheat are being grown in a desert environment and second, seen in the lead photograph is a center pivot irrigation system in which at least a third of the water is lost to evaporation. Perhaps a portion of the water problem in this part of the state is that the wrong crops are being grown and the wrong irrigation methods are being used. The article suggests that most of the growers are not applying water from their own wells, but rather they are irrigating with tax-payer subsidized water. Shouldn’t that oblige them to use this water as frugally as possible, especially at a time of widespread drought?

Richard Conrad

Rocklin

Fish vs. farmer

“‘Ammon Bundy coming soon.’ Federal water cutoffs igniting rebellion in Northern California” (sacbee.com, May 27)

The drought in the Klamath basin is truly a dire situation for farmers, fish and the environment as water continues to be a dwindling resource. It’s shaping up to be a fight over farming or fish. I sympathize with farmers and hope they will be able to receive adequate drought relief aid. Unfortunately, fish do not have that option. They either receive adequate water or die. I hope we make the right decision to prevent the destruction of a priceless salmon resource and not be witness to its extinction.

Powell Svendsen

Rancho Murieta

CA’s drawbacks

“Why conservativism’s success depends on California’s failure” (sacbee.com, May 31)

Taves makes a good point with respect to the “positive” facts about California that conservatives ignore when criticizing the state. But isn’t Taves doing the same thing when he leaves out the “negative” facts about the state? Why do teachers’ unions prevail over our children? Taxes in the state are among the highest in the nation. California is home to one in every four of the country’s homeless. If California is such a great place, why did the migration out of the state lead to the loss of a Congressional seat? Is the pot calling the kettle black?

Carl Williams

Sacramento

Palestinian voices

“Israel must end its cruel occupation of Palestine, says local Arab American leader” (sacbee.com, June 1)

This is a very emotional topic that affects the personal lives of many Palestinian-Sacramento residents. To see in print a piece that voices their pain and continuous struggle is empowering. I hope to continue to see many more pieces that represent this side of the story.

Omneya Gomaa

Elk Grove

CA’s tech fiascos

“Would we love to live in gorgeous California but never set foot in a DMV again? Yes, please,” (sacbee.com, June 2)

I am appalled, but not surprised, that DMV Director Steve Gordon wants $60 million in new funding. If we review all of the money spent on California IT failures in the last 20 (or more) years, though, this amount may seem to be just a miniscule drop in the bucket.One only has to recall the failures of UCPath, BreEZe, the Controller’s 21st Century Project, FI$CAL and ongoing and repeated failures at EDD, the court system, CalPers, Department of Public Health, Consumer Affairs and, of course, numerous projects at the DMV. State managers blame a lack of talent lost to big tech, but excessive rules, regulations, poor planning and a monolithic state structure are also to blame.

Ron Petrich

Sacramento

USFS: do better

“To cut wildfire risk, we must invest in the original green technology: resilient forests,” (sacbee.com, June 1)

I am a 42-year retired veteran firefighter with 35 years of service with CalFire and 32 years with my local volunteer fire department. In California, Gov. Newsom does not have control over the US Forest Service. USFS caused the majority of the environmental damage during the 2020 fire season because of their antiquated fire management strategies. This damage included 15 deaths from the North Complex in Oroville, the million acre August Complex that burned all of the Mendocino National Forest and the devastating Creek Fire in the Sierra National Forest. Why is it that CalFire can contain their worst fires in 20 days and the USFS cannot contain any of their fires for months?

Jim Robertsson

Willits