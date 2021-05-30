California forum letters: Bee readers weigh in on Steinberg’s Israel commentary, unpaid internships

Money grab

“SMUD plans to slash rooftop solar subsidies for Sacramento customers. Here’s why” (sacbee.com, May 19)

The return of SMUD’s proposed reduction of solar credits is a pure money grab with disastrous consequences for California’s clean energy goals. The purported rationale is that the current credits are a subsidy to predominantly wealthy property owners who have installed solar panels. However, as of 2020, all new California homes must have solar. SMUD, PG&E and other utilities want solar customers to subsidize their dilapidated and inefficient infrastructure.

By proposing to burden solar customers, SMUD aims to worsen climate change and make homeownership even less attainable for Californians.

Cameron Goodman

Davis

Protecting land

“Have California Democrats abandoned climate change leadership? Sure looks like it” (sacbee.com, April 21)

Gov. Newsom deserves thanks for his leadership in the global effort to protect at least 30% of lands and waters by 2030, improving protection of sacred lands and waters that Indigenous people have occupied and stewarded for generations.

The Northern Chumash Tribal Council is leading a designation campaign for the Chumash Heritage National Marine Sanctuary off the central coast. Advancing the first Tribal-led national marine sanctuary would set a precedent for Indigenous participation and cultural significance in state and federal 30x30 efforts. Successful implementation and designation of the Chumash Heritage National Marine Sanctuary would protect marine abundance and sacred cultural sites.

Violet Sage Walker, Vice Chairwoman, Northern Chumash Tribal Council

Los Osos

Offering hope

“Force mental health patients into treatment? Sacramento County OKs use of Laura’s Law” (sacbee.com, May 19)

I object to Mental Health Board member Ann Arneill’s assertion that assisted outpatient treatment is “based on coercion” and “violates” a person’s “self-determination in making treatment decisions” about their mental health. AOT is legal in California and 46 other states because it does not violate one’s civil liberties.

It is compassionate, court-ordered mental health treatment that helps those with severe mental illnesses resume independent lives. For many participants, AOT is their final hope of escaping the revolving door of incarceration, hospitalization and homelessness. I congratulate the Board of Supervisors for voting to opt in to Laura’s Law and hope that other counties will be inspired by their leadership.

Geoffrey W Melada, director of communications, Treatment Advocacy Center

Falls Church, Va.

Remove politicians

“California needs an extreme wealth tax, says multi-millionaire” (sacbee.com, May 23)

California legislators are notorious for taxing on promises but spending the proceeds wherever they see fit. Giving the state legislature $22.3 billion without strict rules about where and how it’s to be spent is a pathway to big government and few effective solutions. Just saying “think of what we can fund with that: better public schools, more affordable health care, and dramatically increased services for homeless” doesn’t guarantee that will be where the money is spent. If you really want to solve these problems, take politicians out of deciding how such funds are spent.

Brian Myers

Penryn

Steinberg’s right

“Sacramento rabbi: I admire Mayor Steinberg, but his condemnation of Israel is all wrong” (sacbee.com, May 24)

Rabbi Taff got it wrong, and I thank Mayor Steinberg for standing up. I’m tired of our unwillingness to criticize those with whom we politically align; turning a blind eye to one’s own moral failures in a Machiavellian strategy to win. Rabbi Taff seems willing to do this in deference to the notion that Israel’s right to exist is a blank check. Rabbi Taff says Mayor Steinberg’s position ignores history, but Steinberg listed the Israeli policies that inflamed the recent violence while condemning Hamas’s actions.

The Rabbi asks “What is Israel expected to do..?” Suggestions: Stop ignoring the humanity of Palestinians and prior agreements. Stop electing leaders who lead with nativism and hate.

Sandra Silberstein

Fair Oaks

Think big

“See 47 sites across Sacramento being considered for homeless shelters, camps, tiny homes” (sacbee.com, May 21)

I was deeply disappointed to not see the former Sleep Train Arena and parking lot on anyone’s list, especially Angelique Ashby’s. With the massive indoor capacity to not only house thousands of homeless people as well as offices to accommodate mental health, job and drug rehabilitation services and a parking lot that could offer countless safe ground opportunities it should be at the top of the list.

Why does the Sacramento City Council continue to think small in the face of a huge problem? Opening the arena and the adjoining parking lot could have an immediate impact on the situation and require very little if any infrastructure improvements or government agency approvals.

James R Smrekar

Sacramento

Fair pay

“More than 90% of California Capitol interns are unpaid by Legislature. Who’s left behind?” (sacbee.com, May 20)

Unpaid jobs are not viable for the financially disadvantaged. Doing many hours of paid work on the side makes it hard to do the best possible job as a new lawyer and remain competitive for employment. Government should at least pay a minimum wage for useful labor.

Our UC Hastings Lawyers for America program provides another low-cost way for government law offices to get extra help: fairly.

Marsha Cohen

San Francisco