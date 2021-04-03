California must allow vaccinated family members to visit long-term care residents

“It’s been over a year since I’ve seen my…” is a phrase that has been uttered by countless individuals since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Originally, this isolation grew from necessity — keeping our loved ones in long-term care facilities safe by not associating with individuals outside our immediate households.

With the growing number of fully vaccinated Americans, particularly those in long-term care facilities who were prioritized in early vaccination efforts, one might expect to see photos of tear-filled family reunions flooding social media. So where are they?

My brother, 43, lives in a long-term care facility and receives services through the Alta California Regional Center to support his developmental needs in Sacramento. It has been over a year since we have held him in our arms for one of his world-famous hugs. Though it has been excruciating to be apart, our family stayed connected virtually during this time to keep my brother, other residents and the care home staff safe. Many residents of care facilities have medical co-morbidities that put them in high-risk groups should they contract COVID-19.

Opinion

In December, with news of vaccinations on the horizon, I began to advocate for individuals with developmental disabilities residing in long-term care facilities to be included in the first phase of vaccination efforts in California. I attended Department of Social Services and Department of Developmental Services meetings, sent emails to county and state departments, stayed up-to-date on the ever-evolving guidance for licensed care homes and communicated directly with the amazing care providers working with my brother.

When I received direct correspondence (on a weekend, no less!) from Sacramento County Public Health Officer Dr. Olivia Kasirye confirming that residents served by the Alta California Regional Center would be prioritized, I thought the battle was won. Imagine my relief when my brother and his facility finally received their scheduled dates for vaccination — February 3 and February 24. Coincidentally, many of our family members completed our second doses the same week as my brother.

The hope for those hugs began to build.

I reached out to the care facility to schedule our first visit for a few weeks later to allow the vaccines to reach a high level of efficacy, and I was met with unexpected barriers. The same systems that supported my brother in receiving his vaccine were sending mixed messages to care providers, leaving them confused about how to proceed.

On one hand, the licensing body was explicit: Residents were allowed to visit family without the need to quarantine, isolate, test, etc. unless there was a known COVID exposure. On the other hand, the funding body was insisting on individual plans for residents who were going on visits that included isolation, quarantine procedures and/or testing.

I refused to subject my brother to additional isolation. Armed with Community Care Licensing’s Provider Information Notice (PIN) 20-38-ASC, “Updated Guidance on Coronavirus Disease 2019 and Statewide Waiver Related To Visitation,” I called leaders from several state organizations. I explained the conflicting information being given to care facilities and the impact on residents and families who were soon-to-be fully vaccinated and ready to see their loved ones. I was shocked at how many times I had to directly quote or guide agency leaders to the pages where information about returning from an outing can be found and by how many times the information was misquoted to me.

Despite these efforts, I was told a meeting needed to be scheduled to “discuss [my] brother’s specific plan for visits.” My response — that I would attend, but that no such meeting should be required in order for residents to visit their families after being fully vaccinated — was met with silence. To this day, clear and consistent guidance has not been provided to facilities about how to safely conduct visits when residents and families have been vaccinated.

On March 1, our family held that meeting, and we will see my brother for the first time in over a year in just a few weeks. I am incredibly relieved and grateful, but the work is not done.

Reuniting with loved ones after taking risk-mitigating actions like receiving vaccines should not necessitate a “special plan.” This should be the norm, and our governmental agencies must facilitate reunification and remove themselves as barriers in this process. I have worn my mask, stayed home, and sacrificed precious time with my brother to keep him and others safe.

Now, protected with vaccines, he and so many others are long overdue for those hugs we have saved. I’m ready to see social media flooded with videos of people just like us embracing their loved ones and ending this period of isolation for our most vulnerable populations.