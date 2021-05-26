California should require that its state health officer have a public health background

Nurse Katherine Ambrose, of the Sacramento Medical Reserve Corps, prepares a COVID-19 Moderna vaccine at a drive-thru Sacramento County Public Health clinic at Cal Expo on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. rbyer@sacbee.com

You wake up late and have to speed off to work when you see that dreadful amber warning light. Your brakes need a tune-up. When you take it to the shop, the only mechanic available has only trained on airplane brakes. Car brakes are new to her. Would you have her take a look? Does your car need the same brakes as a jumbo jet?

A similar situation has been occurring with the COVID-19 pandemic response. Medical doctors, trained in anatomy to diagnose and treat individuals, have been leading efforts to resolve public health problems for entire populations.

The prime example may well be Stanford’s Dr. Scott Atlas, a radiologist who has written textbooks on x-rays to the spine and brain. He was also a senior advisor on public health in the previous administration who used his position to spread misinformation regarding mask regulations, testing for asymptomatic individuals, children’s “zero risk” for COVID-19 and the myth of “herd immunity.”

Opinion

California is fortunately now moving in a different direction. A few months ago, Gov. Gavin Newsom appointed Dr. Tomás J. Aragón as the head of the state’s public health agency after the sudden departure of Dr. Sonia Angell in August 2020. Dr. Aragon faced a state that has seen more than 3 million COVID-19 cases, the spread of contagious variants from the UK and South Africa and the need to vaccinate 40 million people.

As Doctor of Public Health (DrPH) students and alumni, we understand the demands of the position and are confident Dr. Aragon can face these challenges because of his public health and medical training.

California needs policy change so that public health-trained professionals like Dr. Aragon can continue to advance the state’s health. State law does not mandate an education in public health for the Director of the Public Health Department — the highest public health position in the state who is also the State Health Officer.

In Texas, North Dakota and a handful of other states, medical training is the only educational requirement for this position. This is different from states like New Jersey, New Hampshire and Washington, which require State Health Officials to have a Doctorate or Master’s degree in public health (or a health related field) and two years of public health experience.

Dr. Aragon’s training in public health is a tremendous strength in keeping the state’s population safe and healthy. The DrPH degree that he received from the UC Berkeley School of Public Health is a terminal, transdisciplinary, practice-based degree in public health. Dr. Aragon’s DrPH training extends beyond research, and includes politics and policy, health equity, infectious disease and emergency preparedness. In contrast, his MD concentrates on individual patient diagnoses and treatment. As a public health professional, he has learned the study of diseases and health determinants in populations. His extensive training beyond the human body exemplifies the broad benefits of DrPH training for California during this pandemic.

The pandemic has demonstrated to Californians that expertise in public health and medicine are different. When your brake light goes on, you want a trained car mechanic. California must require public health education or training for its public health leaders, like Dr. Aragon. The strengths, capabilities and diverse experiences of public health experts will strengthen the capacity to create an equitable and healthier nation.