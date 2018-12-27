Sports

Sacramento prep teams won several state titles in 2018. Which is the team of the year? Vote here.

By Bill Poindexter

December 27, 2018 05:25 PM

Clockwise from top left, Folsom football hoists its second consecutive CIF State Division 1-AA football trophy in December 2018, Sheldon boys basketball advances to the CIF State Open Division final, West Campus follows its CIF Division IV state title in 2017 by winning the Division III crown in 2018, Cameron Skattebo (5) and Rio Linda run to the CIF State Division 5-AA football championship.
It was a championship-filled 2018 sports year for Sacramento-area high school teams.

Four schools played for CIF State football championships in December. Folsom repeated in Division 1-AA, and Rio Linda won the Division 5-AA crown playing for the first state championship in a team sport in school history. Del Oro and Colfax were state runners-up.

Last winter, West Campus claimed its second consecutive Division III state title in girls basketball, and the Sheldon boys placed second in the Open Division.

Vista del Lago capped the fall cross country season by winning the Division III girls team title.

There were individual state champions in cross country, girls wrestling, track and field and swimming.

The question now is, who is the Sacramento area’s high school team of the year? Here is your opportunity to vote. Scroll down to vote. The poll will be open through Dec. 31 and the results published New Year’s Day.

