Sacramento prep teams won several state titles in 2018. Which is the team of the year? Vote here.

It was a championship-filled 2018 sports year for Sacramento-area high school teams.
Four schools played for CIF State football championships in December. Folsom repeated in Division 1-AA, and Rio Linda won the Division 5-AA crown playing for the first state championship in a team sport in school history. Del Oro and Colfax were state runners-up.
Last winter, West Campus claimed its second consecutive Division III state title in girls basketball, and the Sheldon boys placed second in the Open Division.
Vista del Lago capped the fall cross country season by winning the Division III girls team title.
There were individual state champions in cross country, girls wrestling, track and field and swimming.
The question now is, who is the Sacramento area’s high school team of the year? Here is your opportunity to vote. Scroll down to vote. The poll will be open through Dec. 31 and the results published New Year’s Day.
