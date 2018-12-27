Sacramento prep teams won several state titles in 2018. Which is the team of the year? Vote here.

Clockwise from top left, Folsom football hoists its second consecutive CIF State Division 1-AA football trophy in December 2018, Sheldon boys basketball advances to the CIF State Open Division final, West Campus follows its CIF Division IV state title in 2017 by winning the Division III crown in 2018, Cameron Skattebo (5) and Rio Linda run to the CIF State Division 5-AA football championship.