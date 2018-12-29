High schoolers scored on the course, court, field and mat. Who was the best in 2018?

The Bee’s poll for Sacramento-area high school sports team of the year for 2018 remains active – and open.

Now, who is the athlete of the year? There are candidates aplenty.

Last winter, Folsom’s McKenzie Forbes was The Bee’s Girls Basketball Player of the Year. She averaged 19.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 2.2 blocked shots and 2.1 steals per game. Folsom coach Lynn Wolking described her as “crazy good” to The Bee’s Joe Davidson.

Dale Currie, The Bee’s Boys Basketball Player of the Year, averaged 15.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4.2 rebounds and 2.1 steals and led Sheldon in other categories to fuel the Huskies to a runner-up finish in the CIF Open Division.

On the mat, Candice Corralejo of Del Oro and Tavi Heidelberg of McClatchy won individual titles at the CIF State Girls Wrestling Championships.

In the spring, Bryce Kvick of Del Campo won the NCGA/CIF Boys Golf Championship in a playoff after carding a 2-under-par 69 at Woodbridge Golf & Country Club.

Then came football, and more outstanding performances.

Quarterback Kaiden Bennett passed for 4,254 yards and 62 touchdowns to lift Folsom to its second consecutive CIF State Division 1-AA championship, and receiver Joe Ngata had 66 receptions for 1,269 yards and 22 TDs.

Monterey Trail quarterback Zach Larrier totaled 2,416 yards (1,426 passing, 990 rushing) and 34 touchdowns for the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I runner-up (to Folsom). On defense, he had three interceptions.

And then there was Rio Linda junior Cameron Skattebo, who rushed for a Northern California-record 3,577 yards, including 420 in the CIF State Division V-AA title game to lift the Knights in the school’s first championship game in a team sport. He also ran for 42 touchdowns.

Have your say by voting (poll above). Voting will be open through Jan. 1, and results will be published Jan. 2.