The Kings got Bagley back and had a fast start. It wasn’t enough to stop the Celtics

Check back for more at sacbee.com

BOSTON — The Kings came into the game confident they could string together victories and continue their playoff push.

That confidence showed early against the Boston Celtics. Sacramento shot well early and led by 17 in the second quarter.

However, Kyrie Irving and Co. were determined to not fall on their home floor. They hit the Kings for 70 second-half points en route to a 126-120 victory Thursday night at TD Garden.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Sacramento Bee

Buddy Hield led the Kings (33-34) with 34 points. Marvin Bagley III, playing for the first time since Feb. 27, had 14 points and six rebounds in 19 minutes.

Irving, who didn’t play last week when the Celtics (42-27) beat the Kings at Golden 1 Center, had a triple-double. He scored 21 of his 31 points in the last three periods and totaled 12 assists and 10 rebounds.