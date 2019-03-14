Kings rookie Bagley is cleared to play against Celtics in Boston

The Kings’ top rookie is returning to the floor.
Marvin Bagley III will play against the Boston Celtics on Thursday night, the team announced this morning.
The 6-foot-11 forward missed the last five games because of a sprained knee suffered in an overtime home loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Feb. 27.
Before the announcement, Bagley showed spring on a few dunks during the team’s morning shoot-around. He said he felt confident but hadn’t been told he would be cleared to play.
Bagley is averaging 13.9 points and 7.2 rebounds in 47 games this season. He has been a huge contributor in the second half of the season, averaging 17.1 points and 9.1 rebounds in his last 15 games.
