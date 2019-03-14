Sacramento Kings

Kings rookie Bagley is cleared to play against Celtics in Boston

By Noel Harris

March 14, 2019 09:17 AM

Rookies Harry Giles III and Marvin Bagley III score combined 37 points in Kings win over Hawks

Sacramento Kings beat the Atlanta Hawks 135-113.
By
Up Next
Sacramento Kings beat the Atlanta Hawks 135-113.
By
BOSTON
The Kings’ top rookie is returning to the floor.

Marvin Bagley III will play against the Boston Celtics on Thursday night, the team announced this morning.

The 6-foot-11 forward missed the last five games because of a sprained knee suffered in an overtime home loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Feb. 27.


Before the announcement, Bagley showed spring on a few dunks during the team’s morning shoot-around. He said he felt confident but hadn’t been told he would be cleared to play.


Bagley is averaging 13.9 points and 7.2 rebounds in 47 games this season. He has been a huge contributor in the second half of the season, averaging 17.1 points and 9.1 rebounds in his last 15 games.























Related stories from Sacramento Bee

sacramento-kings

sacramento-kings

sacramento-kings

sacramento-kings

  Comments  