49ers not ruling out multiyear deal with kicker Gould; what it means if he doesn’t sign

The 49ers have been working hard to get a multiyear contract done with kicker Robbie Gould after giving him the franchise tag Feb. 26, general manager John Lynch said Monday. But the sides have not come to an agreement.

“We had a conversation with his representation at the combine,” Lynch said from the annual owners meetings. “The franchise (tag) was something we have at our disposal that yeah, we’re gonna use because he’s a very good player and we don’t want to let him go but we worked really hard to try to get a deal done. And that didn’t happen, and so I think we understand that and we move forward accordingly. That’s not dead, either.”

The window to agree on a long-term deal closes roughly two weeks before the start of training camp July 15. If no accord is struck, Gould would be slated for free agency again in 2020 unless given the franchise tag for a second straight season, which would mean a 120 percent increase from his $4.97 million salary for 2019 (roughly $5.97 million for 2020).

Gould, 36, is slated to be the NFL’s second-highest-paid kicker behind Baltimore’s Justin Tucker. Gould led the NFL in field goals in 2017 with 39 and paced the league by making 97.1 percent of his kicks (33 of 34) in 2018. He was also the team’s nominee for the prestigious Walter Payton Man of the Year award for his work community service work.

Gould isn’t required to rejoin the team until the mandatory portion of the offseason program in mid June. Voluntary conditioning starts next month.

It remains to be seen if handling kickoffs will be added to Gould’s responsibilities. The previous punter, Bradley Pinion, held those duties the past four seasons before joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in free agency. The 49ers signed former Packers punter Justin Vogel last week. Lynch said Vogel could handle kickoffs despite not doing it since he played in college at Miami (Fla.).