Meet the soccer players who will be representing the U.S. in the women’s FIFA World Cup

Sauerbrunn, Naeher taking responsibility for getting USWNT mentally prepared for World Cup
USWNT veterans Becky Sauerbrunn and Alyssa Naeher are using their past experience the World Cups to get their team prepared for this year's tournament.
Team USA will be playing in the FIFA 2019 Women’s World Cup for a chance to capture a fourth trophy. These are the players in the USWNT who will represent the United States.
GOALKEEPERS
United States goalkeeper Adrianna Franch.
Julio Cortez
AP
▪ Adrianna Franch
Age: 28
Hometown: Salina, Kan.
College: Oklahoma State
Club: Portland Thorns
United States goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris is introduced during a send-off ceremony ahead of the FIFA Women’s World Cup after an international friendly soccer match against Mexico, Sunday, May 26, 2019, in Harrison, N.J. The U.S. won 3-0.
Julio Cortez
AP
▪ Ashlyn Harris
Age: 33
Hometown: Satellite Beach, FL
College: North Carolina
Club: Orlando Pride
United States goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher is introduced during a send-off ceremony ahead of the FIFA Women’s World Cup after an international friendly soccer match against Mexico, Sunday, May 26, 2019, in Harrison, N.J. The U.S. won 3-0.
Julio Cortez
AP
▪ Alyssa Naeher
Age: 31
Hometown: Stratford, Conn.
College: Penn State
Club: Chicago Red Stars
DEFENDERS
Abby Dahlkemper, a member of the United States women’s national soccer team, speaks to reporters during a media day in New York, Friday, May 24, 2019.
Seth Wenig
AP
▪ Abby Dahlkemper
Age: 25
Hometown: Menlo Park, Calif.
College: UCLA
Club: North Carolina Courage
United States defender Tierna Davidson is introduced during a send-off ceremony ahead of the FIFA Women’s World Cup after an international friendly soccer match against Mexico, Sunday, May 26, 2019, in Harrison, N.J. The U.S. won 3-0.
Julio Cortez
AP
▪ Tierna Davidson
Age: 20
Hometown: Menlo Park, Calif.
College: Stanford
Club: Chicago Red Stars
Crystal Dunn, a member of the United States women’s national soccer team, speaks to reporters during a media day in New York, Friday, May 24, 2019.
Seth Wenig
AP
▪ Crystal Dunn
Age: 26
Hometown: Rockville Centre, NY
College: North Carolina
Club: North Carolina Courage
United States defender Ali Krieger speaks to media before a soccer workout at Red Bull Arena, Saturday, May 25, 2019, in Harrison, N.J. The U.S. will play against Mexico in an international soccer friendly on Sunday.
Steve Luciano
AP
▪ Ali Krieger
Age: 34
Hometown: Dumfries, VA
College: Penn State
Club: Orlando Pride
Kelley O’Hara, a defender for the United States women’s national team, which is headed to the FIFA Women’s World Cup, is introduced for fans during a send-off ceremony following an international friendly soccer match against Mexico, Sunday, May 26, 2019, in Harrison, N.J. The U.S. won 3-0.
Julio Cortez
AP
▪ Kelley O’Hara
Age: 30
Hometown: Fayetteville, GA
College: Stanford
Club: Utah Royals
United States defender Becky Sauerbrunn moves the ball up the pitch during the first half of an international friendly soccer match against Mexico, Sunday, May 26, 2019, in Harrison, N.J. The U.S. won 3-0.
Steve Luciano
AP
▪ Becky Sauerbrunn
Age: 33
Hometown: St. Louis, MO
College: Virginia
Club: Utah Royals
Emily Sonnett, a member of the United States women’s national soccer team, speaks to reporters during a media day in New York, Friday, May 24, 2019.
Seth Wenig
AP
▪ Emily Sonnett
Age: 25
Hometown: Marietta, GA
College: Virginia
Club: Portland Thorns
MIDFIELDERS
Morgan Brian, a member of the United States women’s national soccer team, speaks to reporters during a media day in New York, Friday, May 24, 2019.
Seth Wenig
AP
▪ Morgan Brian
Age: 26
Hometown: St. Simons, GA
College: Virginia
Club: Chicago Red Stars
United States midfielder Julie Ertz is introduced during a send-off ceremony ahead of the FIFA Women’s World Cup after an international friendly soccer match against Mexico, Sunday, May 26, 2019, in Harrison, N.J. The U.S. won 3-0.
Julio Cortez
AP
▪ Julie Ertz
Age: 27
Hometown: Mesa, Ariz.
College: Santa Clara
Club: Chicago Red Stars
Lindsey Horan, a member of the United States women’s national soccer team, speaks to reporters during a media day in New York, Friday, May 24, 2019.
Seth Wenig
AP
▪ Lindsey Horan
Age: 24
Hometown: Golden, Colo.
College: none
Club: Portland Thorns
United States midfielder Rose Lavelle celebrates after scoring during the first half of an international friendly soccer match against New Zealand Thursday, May 16, 2019, in St. Louis.
Jeff Roberson
AP
▪ Rose Lavelle
Age: 23
Hometown: Cincinnati, OH
College: Wisconsin
Club: Washington Spirit
Allie Long, a member of the United States women’s national soccer team, speaks to reporters during a media day in New York, Friday, May 24, 2019.
Seth Wenig
AP
▪ Allie Long
Age: 31
Hometown: Northport, NY
College: North Carolina
Club: Reign FC
Samantha Mewis, a member of the United States women’s national soccer team, speaks to reporters during a media day in New York, Friday, May 24, 2019.
Seth Wenig
AP
▪ Samantha Mewis
Age: 26
Hometown: Hanson, Mass.
College: UCLA
Club: North Carolina Courage
FORWARDS
Tobin Heath, a member of the United States women’s national soccer team, speaks to reporters during a media day in New York, Friday, May 24, 2019.
Seth Wenig
AP
▪ Tobin Heath
Age: 30
Hometown: Basking Ridge, NJ
College: North Carolina
Club: Portland Thorns
Carli Lloyd, a member of the United States women’s national soccer team, speaks to reporters during a media day in New York, Friday, May 24, 2019.
Seth Wenig
AP
▪ Carli Lloyd
Age: 36
Hometown: Delran, NJ
College: Rutgers
Club: Sky Blue FC
United States forward Jessica McDonald is introduced during a send-off ceremony ahead of the FIFA Women’s World Cup after an international friendly soccer match against Mexico, Sunday, May 26, 2019, in Harrison, N.J. The U.S. won 3-0.
Julio Cortez
AP
▪ Jessica McDonald
Age: 31
Hometown: Glendale, AZ
College: North Carolina
Club: North Carolina Courage
Alex Morgan, a member of the United States women’s national soccer team, speaks to reporters during a news conference in New York, Friday, May 24, 2019.
Seth Wenig
AP
▪ Alex Morgan
Age: 29
Hometown: Diamond Bar, CA
College: California
Club: Orlando Pride
Christen Press, a member of the United States women’s national soccer team, speaks to reporters during a media day in New York, Friday, May 24, 2019.
Seth Wenig
AP
▪ Christen Press
Age: 30
Hometown: Palos Verdes Estates, CA
College: Stanford
Club: Utah Royals
United States forward Mallory Pugh is introduced during a send-off ceremony ahead of the FIFA Women’s World Cup after an international friendly soccer match against Mexico, Sunday, May 26, 2019, in Harrison, N.J. The U.S. won 3-0.
Julio Cortez
AP
▪ Mallory Pugh
Age: 21
Hometown: Highlands Ranch, CO
College: None
Club: Washington Spirit
Megan Rapinoe, a member of the United States women’s national soccer team, speaks to reporters during a news conference in New York, Friday, May 24, 2019.
Seth Wenig
AP
▪ Megan Rapinoe
Age: 33
Hometown: Redding, CA
College: Portland
Club: Reign FC
