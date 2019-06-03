Sports

Meet the soccer players who will be representing the U.S. in the women’s FIFA World Cup

Team USA will be playing in the FIFA 2019 Women’s World Cup for a chance to capture a fourth trophy. These are the players in the USWNT who will represent the United States.

GOALKEEPERS

MexicoUSSoccer.JPG
United States goalkeeper Adrianna Franch. Julio Cortez AP

Adrianna Franch

Age: 28

Hometown: Salina, Kan.

College: Oklahoma State

Club: Portland Thorns

MexicoUSSoccer(2) (1).JPG
United States goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris is introduced during a send-off ceremony ahead of the FIFA Women’s World Cup after an international friendly soccer match against Mexico, Sunday, May 26, 2019, in Harrison, N.J. The U.S. won 3-0. Julio Cortez AP

Ashlyn Harris

Age: 33

Hometown: Satellite Beach, FL

College: North Carolina

Club: Orlando Pride

MexicoUSSoccer(2) (2).JPG
United States goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher is introduced during a send-off ceremony ahead of the FIFA Women’s World Cup after an international friendly soccer match against Mexico, Sunday, May 26, 2019, in Harrison, N.J. The U.S. won 3-0. Julio Cortez AP

Alyssa Naeher

Age: 31

Hometown: Stratford, Conn.

College: Penn State

Club: Chicago Red Stars

DEFENDERS

USWomensSoccer (1).JPG
Abby Dahlkemper, a member of the United States women’s national soccer team, speaks to reporters during a media day in New York, Friday, May 24, 2019. Seth Wenig AP

Abby Dahlkemper

Age: 25

Hometown: Menlo Park, Calif.

College: UCLA

Club: North Carolina Courage

MexicoUSSoccer (2).JPG
United States defender Tierna Davidson is introduced during a send-off ceremony ahead of the FIFA Women’s World Cup after an international friendly soccer match against Mexico, Sunday, May 26, 2019, in Harrison, N.J. The U.S. won 3-0. Julio Cortez AP

Tierna Davidson

Age: 20

Hometown: Menlo Park, Calif.

College: Stanford

Club: Chicago Red Stars

USWomensSoccer(2).JPG
Crystal Dunn, a member of the United States women’s national soccer team, speaks to reporters during a media day in New York, Friday, May 24, 2019. Seth Wenig AP

Crystal Dunn

Age: 26

Hometown: Rockville Centre, NY

College: North Carolina

Club: North Carolina Courage

USWomensSoccer (2).JPG
United States defender Ali Krieger speaks to media before a soccer workout at Red Bull Arena, Saturday, May 25, 2019, in Harrison, N.J. The U.S. will play against Mexico in an international soccer friendly on Sunday. Steve Luciano AP

Ali Krieger

Age: 34

Hometown: Dumfries, VA

College: Penn State

Club: Orlando Pride

MexicoUSSoccer (3).JPG
Kelley O’Hara, a defender for the United States women’s national team, which is headed to the FIFA Women’s World Cup, is introduced for fans during a send-off ceremony following an international friendly soccer match against Mexico, Sunday, May 26, 2019, in Harrison, N.J. The U.S. won 3-0. Julio Cortez AP

Kelley O’Hara

Age: 30

Hometown: Fayetteville, GA

College: Stanford

Club: Utah Royals

USWomensSoccer (3).JPG
United States defender Becky Sauerbrunn moves the ball up the pitch during the first half of an international friendly soccer match against Mexico, Sunday, May 26, 2019, in Harrison, N.J. The U.S. won 3-0. Steve Luciano AP

Becky Sauerbrunn

Age: 33

Hometown: St. Louis, MO

College: Virginia

Club: Utah Royals

USWomensSoccer(2) (1).JPG
Emily Sonnett, a member of the United States women’s national soccer team, speaks to reporters during a media day in New York, Friday, May 24, 2019. Seth Wenig AP

Emily Sonnett

Age: 25

Hometown: Marietta, GA

College: Virginia

Club: Portland Thorns

MIDFIELDERS

USWomensSoccer (4).JPG
Morgan Brian, a member of the United States women’s national soccer team, speaks to reporters during a media day in New York, Friday, May 24, 2019. Seth Wenig AP

Morgan Brian

Age: 26

Hometown: St. Simons, GA

College: Virginia

Club: Chicago Red Stars

MexicoUSSoccer(3).JPG
United States midfielder Julie Ertz is introduced during a send-off ceremony ahead of the FIFA Women’s World Cup after an international friendly soccer match against Mexico, Sunday, May 26, 2019, in Harrison, N.J. The U.S. won 3-0. Julio Cortez AP

Julie Ertz

Age: 27

Hometown: Mesa, Ariz.

College: Santa Clara

Club: Chicago Red Stars

USWomensSoccer (5).JPG
Lindsey Horan, a member of the United States women’s national soccer team, speaks to reporters during a media day in New York, Friday, May 24, 2019. Seth Wenig AP

Lindsey Horan

Age: 24

Hometown: Golden, Colo.

College: none

Club: Portland Thorns

USNewZealandSoccer (1).JPG
United States midfielder Rose Lavelle celebrates after scoring during the first half of an international friendly soccer match against New Zealand Thursday, May 16, 2019, in St. Louis. Jeff Roberson AP

Rose Lavelle

Age: 23

Hometown: Cincinnati, OH

College: Wisconsin

Club: Washington Spirit

USWomensSoccer (6).JPG
Allie Long, a member of the United States women’s national soccer team, speaks to reporters during a media day in New York, Friday, May 24, 2019. Seth Wenig AP

Allie Long

Age: 31

Hometown: Northport, NY

College: North Carolina

Club: Reign FC

USWomensSoccer (7).JPG
Samantha Mewis, a member of the United States women’s national soccer team, speaks to reporters during a media day in New York, Friday, May 24, 2019. Seth Wenig AP

Samantha Mewis

Age: 26

Hometown: Hanson, Mass.

College: UCLA

Club: North Carolina Courage

FORWARDS

USWomensSoccer (8).JPG
Tobin Heath, a member of the United States women’s national soccer team, speaks to reporters during a media day in New York, Friday, May 24, 2019. Seth Wenig AP

Tobin Heath

Age: 30

Hometown: Basking Ridge, NJ

College: North Carolina

Club: Portland Thorns

USWomensSoccer (9).JPG
Carli Lloyd, a member of the United States women’s national soccer team, speaks to reporters during a media day in New York, Friday, May 24, 2019. Seth Wenig AP

Carli Lloyd

Age: 36

Hometown: Delran, NJ

College: Rutgers

Club: Sky Blue FC

MexicoUSSoccer(3) (1).JPG
United States forward Jessica McDonald is introduced during a send-off ceremony ahead of the FIFA Women’s World Cup after an international friendly soccer match against Mexico, Sunday, May 26, 2019, in Harrison, N.J. The U.S. won 3-0. Julio Cortez AP

Jessica McDonald

Age: 31

Hometown: Glendale, AZ

College: North Carolina

Club: North Carolina Courage

WWCupUSWomensSoccer.JPG
Alex Morgan, a member of the United States women’s national soccer team, speaks to reporters during a news conference in New York, Friday, May 24, 2019. Seth Wenig AP

Alex Morgan

Age: 29

Hometown: Diamond Bar, CA

College: California

Club: Orlando Pride

USWomensSoccer (11).JPG
Christen Press, a member of the United States women’s national soccer team, speaks to reporters during a media day in New York, Friday, May 24, 2019. Seth Wenig AP

Christen Press

Age: 30

Hometown: Palos Verdes Estates, CA

College: Stanford

Club: Utah Royals

MexicoUSSoccer (4).JPG
United States forward Mallory Pugh is introduced during a send-off ceremony ahead of the FIFA Women’s World Cup after an international friendly soccer match against Mexico, Sunday, May 26, 2019, in Harrison, N.J. The U.S. won 3-0. Julio Cortez AP

Mallory Pugh

Age: 21

Hometown: Highlands Ranch, CO

College: None

Club: Washington Spirit

USWomensSoccer(2) (2).JPG
Megan Rapinoe, a member of the United States women’s national soccer team, speaks to reporters during a news conference in New York, Friday, May 24, 2019. Seth Wenig AP

Megan Rapinoe

Age: 33

Hometown: Redding, CA

College: Portland

Club: Reign FC

