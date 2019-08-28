Raiders Notebook: Jon Gruden sees comfort from Derek Carr, roster shuffling for Oakland

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) talks with head coach Jon Gruden during the second half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals , Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) AP

Oakland Raiders coach Jon Gruden noticed something different in Derek Carr.

Is it because Carr is familiar with Gruden’s system as they enter 2019 paired together for a second straight season?

“I think you got to ask him,” Gruden said.

But what Gruden has noticed is “he looks comfortable to me.”

It stemmed from organized team activities in the spring, Gruden said.

Carr hasn’t played much in the preseason, but when he did, he led the Raiders to an opening-drive touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals.

Perhaps it was those OTA days he spent with his receivers during break time after mandatory mini-camp. Whatever is the case, Gruden said he likes what he’s seeing.

“He’s had a great camp,” Gruden said. “He’s only had one drive, but he’s got great rapport I think with his receivers. He showed a lot of leadership and command and I think the better our defense plays, the better our offensive line and receivers are, I think the better he’ll be. And I just hope I don’t screw it up.”

Cutdown looming. Trades, too?

The Raiders head to Seattle for the final preseason game on Thursday.

Afterward, it’s cutdown on Friday and Saturday before the start of the regular season.

Oakland will trim its roster from 90 to 53.

Gruden might’ve hinted of wheeling and dealing when asked how many roster spots are up for grabs.

“That’s a good question,” he said. “I think the big part of that is the injury status of our team, and who becomes available. We’ve been talking to a lot of teams, a lot of teams have been talking to us about roster changes, etc., so there’s a lot that goes into that right now.”

Gabe Jackson update

It has been several weeks since Raiders right guard Gabe Jackson (knee) practiced.

Jackson was injured during a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams on Aug. 8

Gruden said he likes the progress Jackson is making.

“Yeah, he’s doing good. I see him walking around, which is a great sign,” he said. “Rehab is going well. I don’t know when he’s going to be ready. I don’t even know if we are going to put him on IR, honestly, but his progress has been good. We’ll see where we are after the Seahawk game and make that final determination.”

