Ponder, point, click, repeat: Vote for The Bee’s Prep of the Week

Vote for The Bee’s Prep of the Week. Here’s the case for each player. Voting ends at noon Thursday.

Hayden Abbruzzese, Oakmont: Passed for two touchdowns and ran for one in a 44-0 win over Casa Roble.

Damian Allen, Elk Grove: Rushed for 172 yards and four touchdowns in a 42-35 win over Davis.

Clayton Beyer, Union Mine: Passed for four touchdowns in a 36-21 win over Colfax.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Zeke Burnett, Capital Christian: Rushed for 152 yards and three scores and returned a kickoff 99 yards for a TD in a 56-17 win over Christian Brothers.

Mustafaa Mitchell, Mesa Verde: Ran for three touchdowns in a 41-14 win over San Juan.

J.J. Ray, Inderkum: Passed for four touchdowns in a 55-20 win over Bella Vista.

Daniel Susac, Jesuit: Tossed three touchdown passes in a 45-14 win over Rio Americano.