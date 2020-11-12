Memo: NBA plans for fans but Kings still face COVID-19 uncertainties at Golden 1 Center

The stadium empties after the NBA suspends season after Jazz’s Rudy Gobert tests positive for coronavirus at the Golden 1 Center on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Sacramento. pkitagaki@sacbee.com

The Kings are consulting with local health officials and the NBA to establish protocols for fans to return to Golden 1 Center during the upcoming season, but it’s still unclear when that will be permitted as coronavirus cases surge in California.

The Sacramento Bee obtained a copy of a league memo sent to all 30 teams Wednesday outlining COVID-19 protocols that will be implemented in NBA arenas. The memo, distributed as a draft outline that is still being finalized, details league-wide standards in preparation for the 2020-21 season and the possibility some teams will be allowed to entertain spectators when the season begins Dec. 22. The document includes provisions for health screenings, personal protective equipment, social distancing, fan testing, seating configurations and other measures.

“The purpose of creating these rules is to provide a consistent standard for welcoming fans into arenas in a safe manner that reduces the risk of spread of COVID-19, is consistent with public health goals, and promotes fan confidence in attending NBA games,” the memo states.

State health officials dropped Sacramento from the red tier to the most stringent purple tier Tuesday in response to a sharp rise in coronavirus cases, forcing hundreds of local businesses to halt or reduce indoor services. Professional sporting events are permitted, but spectators are not allowed to attend.

Kings taking steps to ensure safety

The Kings issued a statement to The Bee, explaining they are taking steps to safely bring fans back to their downtown arena when possible while acknowledging uncertainties associated with the pandemic.

“We are closely monitoring the rapidly-evolving coronavirus situation, and our top priority remains the health and well-being of the community and everyone connected to our game,” the team said. “As part of our ongoing conversations over recent months with local officials, we are working to start the 2020-21 NBA season next month at Golden 1 Center in accordance with all NBA and Sacramento County-approved protocols for games with team and league personnel, essential arena and operations staff, and media in attendance. We have also been working with state and local public health officials and medical experts to develop health and safety protocols to welcome fans back to Golden 1 Center for the upcoming season once state and county public health orders permit.”

Fans might be permitted at Golden State Warriors games at Chase Center in San Francisco, which is listed in the least-restrictive yellow tier, but it’s not clear which tier will allow fans to attend indoor sporting events.

Los Angeles, which is home to the Lakers and Clippers, remains in the purple tier. The Lakers issued a statement Tuesday indicating they plan to start the season without spectators in attendance.

“Following the guidance of state and local health officials, the Los Angeles Lakers have announced that Lakers games for the 2020-21 season will be held without fans until further notice,” the team said. “The health and safety of our fans, players, staff and community are our main priority and we will continue to work with state and local officials to come up with a plan to safely welcome fans back to Staples Center in adherence with local, state, and NBA guidelines.”

Sports Pass is your ticket to Sacramento sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Sacramento area sports - only $30 for 1 year VIEW OFFER

NBA memo establishes protocols

The memo obtained by The Bee establishes a number of access standards for fans.

All fans entering a team’s arena would be required to complete a pre-arrival or upon-arrival symptom and exposure survey. All fans over the age of 2 would be required to wear a mask except when actively eating or drinking. All fans would be required to be seated in a physically distant manner, although fans who are part of the same ticket group could be seated together. Per evolving medical advice, temperature checks would not be required for fans entering the arena, but teams can perform temperature checks if they prefer or if required by local health officials.

In addition, fans seated within 30 feet of the court would be required to return a negative PCR test no more than two days before the game or an NBA-approved rapid test on the day of the game. Suites and clubs can be filled to 25% capacity without testing. That number could be increased to 50% if all fans in the suite are tested or the county’s seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate meets specific requirements.

According to the memo, the NBA’s Board of Governors recently discussed factors and circumstances that could lead a team and its arena to plan for fan attendance in ways that differ from the outlined policy. Examples include the local prevalence of the virus, arena configuration differences such as the size or location of suites, varying HVAC systems and different approaches to fan testing. The league memo also noted that protocols could be modified during the season to ensure continued alignment with current public health conditions, scientific knowledge about the virus and technologies that could enable more fans to safely attend games.