Source: Kings guard Bogdan Bogdanovic never agreed to deal in sign-and-trade with Bucks

This is a developing story; please check back for updates.

The Kings have hit a snag in the sign-and-trade deal that was supposed to send Bogdan Bogdanovic and Justin James to the Milwaukee Bucks in exchange for Donte DiVincenzo, Ersan Ilyasova and D.J. Wilson.

A league source told The Sacramento Bee “there is no deal” when the trade was first reported Monday night and reiterated “there was never a deal” on Wednesday when news broke that the trade might be falling apart. Sources told The Athletic’s Sam Amick the deal “has issues” and the “outcome is unclear.”

A source told The Bee that Bogdanovic never agreed to the terms of any deal and cannot be offered a deal until free agency begins Friday. The Athletic reported the deal was “in peril” because that element of an already complicated agreement “has become a major issue.”

Sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on Monday the Kings were sending Bogdanovic and James to the Bucks in a sign-and-trade deal for DiVincenzo, Ilyasova and Wilson. Earlier Monday evening, sources told The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor the Bucks still intended to pursue a deal for Bogdanovic after acquiring Jrue Holiday from the New Orleans Pelicans. O’Connor added the Atlanta Hawks would also pursue Bogdanovic, but he noted the Bucks could sell Bogdanovic on the idea of competing for a championship.

Bogdanovic, a versatile 6-foot-6 shooting guard from Serbia, averaged a career-high 15.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists last season. He was set to become a restricted free agent after three seasons in Sacramento. He told The Bee he turned down a four-year, $51.4 million extension with the Kings prior to the 2019-20 season.

Bogdanovic’s camp signaled a willingness to play hardball in negotiations with the Kings after they signed Buddy Hield and Harrison Barnes to lucrative new deals prior to the 2019-20 season. Former general manager Vlade Divac would have likely been willing to match offers in the range of $15 million to $18 million, but it was unclear what price new general manager Monte McNair would be willing to pay.