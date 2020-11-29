Sources: Sacramento Kings sign free agent small forward Glenn Robinson III to one-yer deal

Philadelphia 76ers forward Glenn Robinson III, left, shoots as Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) AP

Kings general manager Monte McNair made another move Sunday to shore up the team’s wing depth before training camp begins, signing free agent small forward Glenn Robinson III to a one-year deal, league sources told The Sacramento Bee.

The Kings were one of four teams showing the most significant interest in Robinson, sources told The Bee on Saturday. The others were the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers and Utah Jazz. McNair and assistant general manager Wes Wilcox maintained open communication throughout the process until the two sides reached an agreement Sunday, sources said.

The Kings were looking for depth on the wing after they declined to match Bogdan Bogdanovic’s offer from the Atlanta Hawks. Sacramento has Harrison Barnes and DaQuan Jeffries, who officially re-signed with the Kings on Saturday, but Robinson will come in with an opportunity to compete for the backup small forward spot.

Robinson, 26, is a 6-foot-6, 222-pound small forward with a 40-inch vertical leap. He was the 2017 NBA Slam Dunk Contest champion. The Minnesota Timberwolves selected him with the 40th pick in the 2014 NBA Draft. He played modest roles for the Timberwolves, Philadelphia 76ers, Indiana Pacers and Detroit Pistons before getting a bigger opportunity with an injury-depleted Golden State Warriors squad in 2019-20.

Robinson started 48 games for the Warriors, averaging 12.9 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 48.1% from the field, 40% from 3-point range and 85.1% at the free-throw line. He had a career-high 25 points against the Oklahoma City Thunder and later matched that total against the San Antonio Spurs.

The Warriors traded Robinson and Alec Burks to the 76ers for three second-round draft picks in February. Robinson appeared in 14 games for Philadelphia, where he averaged 7.7 points and 3.1 rebounds. He had another 25-point game against the Lakers before the NBA season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. Robinson appeared in only two games during the NBA restart in the Orlando bubble after suffering an oblique muscle strain.