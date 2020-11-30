NBA’s national TV schedule features three Sacramento Kings preseason games on ESPN, TNT

Sacramento guard Buddy Hield talks with NBA official Marc Davis after the season was postponed March 11. Hield and the Kings could be begin playing again in late July as the league considers how to reboot. pkitagaki@sacbee.com

The Kings haven’t been featured on national television much in recent years as the league’s longest postseason drought has grown to 14 seasons, but that is about to change.

ESPN and TNT will broadcast three of Sacramento’s four preseason games, according to a schedule released Monday, including two games at Golden 1 Center. Preseason play will begin Dec. 11 and conclude Dec. 19 as teams fly through a condensed offseason in preparation for season openers Dec. 22.

ESPN and TNT will air a total of six preseason games, half of them involving the Kings, who are reshaping their roster under new general manager Monte McNair.

Fans will get their first glimpses of De’Aaron Fox, Buddy Hield, Marvin Bagley III and rookie first-round draft pick Tyrese Haliburton when the Kings visit the Portland Trail Blazers at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 11 at Moda Center. That game, which will be televised by ESPN, will be a reunion of sorts with new Kings center Hassan Whiteside and new Blazers center Harry Giles III set to face their former teams for the first time since trading places in free agency.

The Kings will play the Golden State Warriors on TNT at 7 p.m. Dec. 15 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. Warriors star Stephen Curry and No. 2 overall draft pick James Wiseman will remain in Sacramento to play the Kings on ESPN at 6 p.m. Dec. 17.