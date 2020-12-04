Sacramento Kings preseason schedule, live TV/radio broadcasts, key dates for NBA season

Jerry Reynolds, left, greets former Kings player Doug Christie before last season’s final game April 11 at Golden 1 Center. Christie is replacing Reynolds as the team’s color analyst and will join play-by-play announcer Grant Napear, center, on NBC Sports California. Sacramento Bee file

The Kings will play four preseason games as they prepare for the 2020-21 NBA season to begin Dec. 22.

The Kings will travel to play the Portland Trail Blazers on Dec. 11 and Dec. 13 at Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. They will then return to Sacramento to play the Golden State Warriors Dec. 15 and Dec. 17 at Golden 1 Center, which has not hosted a game since the 2019-20 season was suspended March 11 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Here’s how to follow the team on television, radio and online streaming services during the preseason.

Kings preseason broadcast schedule

The Kings will appear on national television three times during the preseason with two games on ESPN and one on TNT. The Kings will also debut their new broadcast team of Mark Jones, Kyle Draper and Doug Christie on NBC Sports California. The Kings hired Jones and Draper after longtime play-by-play announcer Grant Napear resigned in June amid accusations of racial insensitivity and Jerry Reynolds retired.

Dec. 11 — Kings at Trail Blazers, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN, NBCSCA, Kings.com/live, KHTK

Dec. 13 — Kings at Trail Blazers, 6 p.m. (Kings.com/live, KHTK)

Dec. 15 — Warriors at Kings, 7 p.m. (TNT, NBCSCA, KHTK)

Dec. 17 — Warriors at Kings, 6 p.m. (ESPN, NBCSCA, KHTK)

Key Dates for 2020-21 NBA season

Sports Pass is your ticket to Sacramento sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Sacramento area sports - only $30 for 1 year VIEW OFFER

Dec. 1-5 — Individual player workouts

Dec. 6 — Group player workouts begin

Dec. 11-19 — NBA preseason games

Dec. 22 — Regular season begins

March 4 — First half ends

March 5-10 — All-Star Break

March 11 — Second half begins

May 16 — Regular season ends

May 18-21 — Play-In Tournament

May 22-July 22 — NBA Playoffs