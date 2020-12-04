Sports
Sacramento Kings preseason schedule, live TV/radio broadcasts, key dates for NBA season
The Kings will play four preseason games as they prepare for the 2020-21 NBA season to begin Dec. 22.
The Kings will travel to play the Portland Trail Blazers on Dec. 11 and Dec. 13 at Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. They will then return to Sacramento to play the Golden State Warriors Dec. 15 and Dec. 17 at Golden 1 Center, which has not hosted a game since the 2019-20 season was suspended March 11 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Here’s how to follow the team on television, radio and online streaming services during the preseason.
Kings preseason broadcast schedule
The Kings will appear on national television three times during the preseason with two games on ESPN and one on TNT. The Kings will also debut their new broadcast team of Mark Jones, Kyle Draper and Doug Christie on NBC Sports California. The Kings hired Jones and Draper after longtime play-by-play announcer Grant Napear resigned in June amid accusations of racial insensitivity and Jerry Reynolds retired.
Dec. 11 — Kings at Trail Blazers, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN, NBCSCA, Kings.com/live, KHTK
Dec. 13 — Kings at Trail Blazers, 6 p.m. (Kings.com/live, KHTK)
Dec. 15 — Warriors at Kings, 7 p.m. (TNT, NBCSCA, KHTK)
Dec. 17 — Warriors at Kings, 6 p.m. (ESPN, NBCSCA, KHTK)
Key Dates for 2020-21 NBA season
Dec. 1-5 — Individual player workouts
Dec. 6 — Group player workouts begin
Dec. 11-19 — NBA preseason games
Dec. 22 — Regular season begins
March 4 — First half ends
March 5-10 — All-Star Break
March 11 — Second half begins
May 16 — Regular season ends
May 18-21 — Play-In Tournament
May 22-July 22 — NBA Playoffs
