No regrets: Kings guard Buddy Hield speaks on bench role and relationship with Luke Walton

Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield addressed his relationship with coach Luke Walton, his future with the franchise and his mindset entering a new NBA season Saturday during a 10-minute Zoom session with reporters.

Hield vowed to compete at the highest level whether Walton puts him back in the starting lineup or not. The 27-year-old shooting guard said he doesn’t regret making public demands last season and does not believe any work is needed to repair the relationship with his head coach.

“I have no regrets,” Hield said. “There’s nothing to be worked on. I never had a problem with nobody here, so everything that was being heard, it wasn’t put out by me. I love everybody here in this franchise and this organization, so I don’t regret nothing I said. I’m going to keep it 100.”

Hield was his usual playful self while bantering with reporters during his first media availability since the Kings opened training camp Tuesday, but he struck a different tone on some of the more sensitive subjects. Earlier in the week, Walton wouldn’t commit to the idea of starting Hield this season, even after Bogdan Bogdanovic left to join the Atlanta Hawks. Hield didn’t seem bothered by that.

“Everything in life, we all have to earn,” Hield said. “You have to earn your job. There’s nothing free in this world. I came from the Bahamas to play in the NBA. That was my dream. I beat those odds, so I’m a fighter. I’m going to compete for whatever is supposed to be mines, and if it’s not mines, it won’t be. So this is fun for me. I just love competing.”

Hield said he is “locked in” as the Kings prepare for preseason play and their season opener against the Denver Nuggets on Dec. 23. He said he will not be distracted even as trade rumors swirl around him.

“I’m here to play basketball,” Hield said said. “Win games and that’s my main focus, you know, trying to turn things around. That’s all I’ve been focused on, trying to win games, so everything will come with it that comes with it, but I’m just locked in on that.”

Trade rumors

Hield has been the subject of trade rumors since last season, when he publicly demanded a new contract and questioned some of Walton’s decisions.

Ian Begley, who covers the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets for SportsNet New York, reported Friday the Kings have asked other teams for draft compensation in trade discussions involving Hield. Begley noted the Knicks have significant draft capital in the coming years, but it’s unclear if they are interested in acquiring Hield or willing to include future draft picks in such a deal.

Sources around the league have offered mixed reviews of Hield’s trade value. Some believe Hield and his new contract will be difficult to trade, but others disagree. One general manager from another organization said Hield’s elite shooting ability is valued — not just in Sacramento, but elsewhere in the NBA — adding the Kings would likely be seeking “a good young player or players and draft picks” in return.

All of this talk started last season as Hield went through ups and downs in his outlook, optimism and relationships within the organization. He started the 2019-20 season by publicly demanding a new contract days before the deadline for his rookie-scale extension, telling The Sacramento Bee: “I’m ready to get this s--- done. … If it doesn’t get done, things could go the other way.”

Hield hinted multiple times he might request a trade if the Kings didn’t meet his demands. Former general manager Vlade Divac was unhappy with Hield’s public demonstrations, but the two sides ultimately agreed to a four-year, $86 million deal with $20 million more in incentives. Hield will make $24.4 million this season in the first year of his new contract.

Hield expressed more unhappiness during the season, first when Walton left him on the bench in the fourth quarter of some close games and again when Walton moved him into a backup role in January. Hield’s hot shooting helped the Kings win 13 of their next 20 games to get back into playoff contention before the COVID-19 shutdown in March, but he quietly brooded over Walton’s decision for months.

When Sacramento’s season ended in August after eight games in the NBA bubble, Hield was asked if he would be content moving forward in a backup role for the team.

“Y’all know me,” Hield said. “Y’all know how I talk. Y’all know how I feel with a lot of stuff. Y’all can read me well, so I’ll let y’all answer that for yourselves.”

Relationship with Walton

The Kings seemingly cleared the way for Hield’s return to the starting lineup when they let Bogdanovic go to the Hawks, but Walton wasn’t ready to commit to that idea at the start of training camp.

“We’ve got a lot of new faces here, so we have to continue to look at what’s going to be best for our team,” Walton said. “Even last season, Buddy started more than half of the season, and when he didn’t start, he played a huge rule for us coming off the bench and being a dynamic 20-point-a-night scorer.

“Every decision is always based on what I feel is best for the group and best for the team, and with this training camp, this is part of what we have to see. What do we have? What groups are playing well together? Who complements who? And at the end of the day, every decision that gets made will come down to what I feel as the head coach is best for this team and giving us the best chance of winning.”

When Hield was asked about Walton’s remarks on Saturday, he said he welcomes the competition and will do whatever his coaches ask of him.

“To be honest with you, I always love competing and it doesn’t matter,” Hield said. “That’s not my job. I don’t control that. The head coach controls that. They brought me here to play basketball and win basketball games, so whatever they need me for, I’m going to do it and try to compete at the highest (level) I can.”

The Athletic reported in October that Hield refused to accept Walton’s phone calls during the offseason. Walton declined to address that subject.

“I’m not going to get into in-house stuff of who I’ve talked to and this and that, but Buddy’s a very talented player,” Walton said. “I’ve always had a good relationship with him and we’re excited that he’s part of the group.”

New Kings general manager Monte McNair indicated he had reached a level of understanding with Hield. McNair said he had spoken to Hield and his representatives, adding that he believes Hield will excel in the team’s new system.

“I’ve talked with Buddy as well as his agent, and I think we’re all on the same page, and I think we’re really excited to see Buddy kind of let free in this system,” McNair said. “I think he’s going to be fantastic.”