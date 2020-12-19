Sacramento Kings make roster cuts ahead of Monday’s deadline as NBA season opener nears

Sacramento Kings center Frank Kaminsky, right, shoots in front of Portland Trail Blazers forward CJ Elleby during the first half of a preseason NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer) AP

The Kings are making cuts this weekend as they pare down their roster for Wednesday’s season opener against the Denver Nuggets.

League sources told The Sacramento Bee the Kings waived Frank Kaminsky on Saturday. Forward Vince Edwards was waived on Friday.

Teams are allowed to carry up to 20 players during training camp, but rosters must be cut to 15 by Monday’s deadline. The NBA Board of Governors voted Thursday to approve an increase in the number of active players on each roster from 13 to 15 for the 2020-21 season.

The Kings signed Kaminsky, 27, to a non-guaranteed one-year deal Nov. 26. The 7-foot-tall, 240-pound center averaged 9.7 points and 4.5 rebounds in 39 games for the Phoenix Suns last season. He spent his first four seasons with the Charlotte Hornets, who selected him out of Wisconsin with the No. 9 pick in the 2015 NBA Draft.

Kaminsky appeared in all four preseason games for the Kings, averaging 5.3 points and 2.8 rebounds per game while shooting 40% from the field and 25% from 3-point range. The veteran big man shot 34.7% from beyond the arc over his first five seasons in the NBA.

The Kings released Edwards, 24, on Friday after signing him to an Exhibit 10 contract on Nov. 27. He did not appear in any of the Kings’ preseason games.

Edwards, a 6-foot-8, 225-pound small forward from Purdue, was drafted by the Utah Jazz with the No. 52 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. He appeared in two games for the Houston Rockets in 2018-19.