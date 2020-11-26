Sacramento Kings sign free agent center Frank ‘The Tank’ Kaminsky to one-year deal: report

Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein (00) defends Charlotte Hornets forward Frank Kaminsky (44) as drives to the basket on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018 at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif.. hamezcua@sacbee.com

The Kings got off to a slow start in free agency while the Bogdan Bogdanovic saga played out, but general manager Monte McNair was working overtime on Thanksgiving Day.

McNair signed a second free agent Thursday, adding Frank Kaminsky on a short-term deal a day after signing Hassan Whiteside. Kaminsky agreed to a one-year-deal with the Kings, agent Kevin Bradbury told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Kaminsky, 27, is a 7-foot-tall, 240-pound center who averaged 9.7 points and 4.5 rebounds in 39 games for the Phoenix Suns last season. He spent his first four seasons with the Charlotte Hornets, who selected him out of Wisconsin with the No. 9 pick in the 2015 NBA Draft. Kaminsky shot 34.7% from 3-point range on 3.4 attempts per game over his first five seasons.

Earlier Thursday, the Kings re-signed one of their own free agents, bringing small forward DaQuan Jeffries back on a two-year, $3 million deal with a team option in the second year, sources told The Bee.

On Wednesday, Sacramento signed 7-foot center Whiteside to a one-year minimum deal worth $2.3 million, sources said.