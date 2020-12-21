NBA penalizes Milwaukee Bucks for improper free agent discussions with Bogdan Bogdanovic

Sacramento Kings guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (8) reacts after scoring a basket over Miami Heat guard Duncan Robinson (55) during a game at the Golden 1 Center on Friday, Feb 7, 2020 in Sacramento. pkitagaki@sacbee.com

The NBA penalized the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday after a league investigation determined they had improper contact with former Kings guard Bogdan Bogdanovic before free agency began.

The NBA announced the Bucks violated league rules governing the timing of free agency discussions. As a result, the league rescinded the Bucks’ 2022 second-round draft pick. The NBA reported no wrongdoing by the Kings.

The Kings and Bucks reportedly agreed to a trade that would have sent Bogdanovic and Justin James to Milwaukee in exchange for Donte DiVincenzo, Ersan Ilyasova and D.J. Wilson. That deal was reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on Nov. 16, four days before the official start of free agency.

The deal unraveled later in the week amid allegations of tampering, leading to the league investigation. Bogdanovic, who was a restricted free agent, later signed an offer sheet with the Atlanta Hawks. The Kings chose not to match the terms of the four-year, $72 million offer from Atlanta, allowing Bogdanovic to go to the Hawks.

The NBA investigated to determine whether the Bucks had discussions with Bogdanovic or his agent regarding a free agent contract prior to the date when such discussions were permitted. The league said its investigation concluded early discussions did occur, constituting conduct detrimental to the NBA.

The league said its penalty took into account the Bucks’ cooperation with the investigation; the absence of evidence of any impermissible early agreement on the terms of a contract between the Bucks and Bogdanovic; and the fact that the team ultimately did not sign Bogdanovic.