Kings recap: Buddy Hield’s buzzer beater gives Sacramento overtime win over Denver Nuggets

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic drives the lane past Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley III during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) AP

Buddy Hield made a putback basket at the buzzer to give the Kings a wild 124-122 overtime victory over the Denver Nuggets in their season opener Wednesday night at Ball Arena in Denver.

Hield scored 22 points for the Kings (1-0), who raced off the floor in jubilation after Hield scored as time expired to give them the win. Hield made 7 of 15 from the field and 5 of 11 from 3-point range.

Harrison Barnes had 21 points, nine rebounds and five assists for Sacramento. He came up with huge steal in the final seconds, leading to the game-winning basket by Hield.

De’Aaron Fox had 21 point, seven assists and four rebounds for the Kings. Marvin Bagley III, who got the start at power forward, posted 13 points and nine rebounds before fouling out late in the fourth quarter.

Cory Joseph came off the bench to score 15 points. Rookie Tyrese Haliburton had 12 points and four assists in his NBA debut.

Nikola Jokic recorded a triple-double for the Nuggets (0-1), posting 29 points, 15 rebounds and 14 assists and three blocked shots. Michael Porter Jr. had 24 points.

The Kings kept the game close but never led in the first half. They cut the deficit to one late in the first quarter and again early in the second quarter, but the Nuggets carried a 60-53 advantage into the halftime break.

The Kings got within one again early in the third quarter following a three-point play by Barnes and a 3-pointer by Hield. They tied the game on three free throws by Hield, went up 72-70 on a basket by Bagley with 6:55 to play in the third and took an 89-84 lead into the fourth quarter.

Hield knocked down a couple of 3-pointers early in the fourth to help the Kings extend their lead to eight. The Nuggets battled back to take a 110-109 lead on two free throws by Jokic with 2:36 to play, but Fox answered with a pull-up jumper at the other end, reclaiming the lead for Sacramento.

Jokic made two more free throws to tie the game with 29.4 seconds remaining. On the ensuing possession, Haliburton had an open look at a corner 3-pointer and Hassan Whiteside had a chance for a putback, but the Kings couldn’t get a basket.

The Kings got the ball back with 2.6 seconds to play following an offensive foul by Jokic, but Hield lost the handle on an inbounds pass by Haliburton and couldn’t get a shot off at the buzzer.

The Kings appeared to be headed for defeat when Fox made a spectacular defensive play to block a shot by Barton, leading to a game-tying basket by Barnes.

Barnes then poked the ball away from Jokic and came up with a steal on Denver’s final possession. Barnes missed a dunk, but Hield was there for the putback as time expired.

Rockets game postponed

The NBA postponed Wednesday’s game between the Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder because the Rockets didn’t have the minimum eight players required to start the game. There could be implications for the Kings if the situation in Houston isn’t resolved over the next few days.

The league announced Rockets star James Harden was unavailable due to a violation of health and safety protocols after video surfaced Tuesday showing him at a party. In addition, the league explained three Rockets have returned positive or inconclusive COVID-19 tests, four others are in quarantine and one is unavailable due to injury.

The Rockets are not scheduled to play again until they visit the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday. They will visit the Nuggets on Monday before returning to Houston to face the Kings Dec. 31 and Jan. 2. ESPN reported the Rockets were awaiting word from NBA medical staff on how long Harden will have to quarantine before he is cleared to return. Sources told ESPN that Harden had COVID-19 over the summer before the NBA restart.

Up next

The Kings will return to Sacramento to play the Phoenix Suns in their regular-season home opener Saturday night at Golden 1 Center. The teams will face each other again the following night in the first back-to-back set of the season.

Phoenix opened the season against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday. The Suns fell short of the playoffs last season despite an incredible 8-0 run in the bubble, but they could break through after adding Chris Paul to a young core featuring Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton.

Booker averaged 26.6 points, 6.5 assists and 4.2 rebounds last season. Ayton averaged 18.2 points and 11.5 rebounds.

Injury report

Kings: OUT — Jabari Parker (back); DaQuan Jeffries (back).

Nuggets: OUT — JaMychal Green (calf); Greg Whittington (knee).

Dec. 26 vs. Phoenix Suns, 7 p.m.

Dec. 27 vs. Phoenix Suns, 6 p.m.

Dec. 29 vs. Denver Nuggets, 7 p.m.

Dec. 31 at Houston Rockets, 4 p.m.

Jan. 2 at Houston Rockets, 2 p.m.