Two Sacramento Kings starters questionable against Indiana Pacers due to ankle injuries

Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) celebrates basket with Sacramento Kings forward Richaun Holmes (22) during a game at Golden 1 Center on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 in Sacramento. pkitagaki@sacbee.com

The Kings could be missing two starters for Monday’s game against the Indiana Pacers.

Guard Buddy Hield and center Richaun Holmes were listed as questionable on the team’s injury report Sunday. Hield is suffering from a right ankle sprain. Holmes is experiencing left ankle soreness.

If Hield or Holmes is unable to play, rookie Tyrese Haliburton could be in the starting lineup again when the Kings (4-6) continue their seven-game homestand against the Pacers (6-3) at 7 p.m. Monday at Golden 1 Center. Sacramento has lost two in a row and five of six after going 3-1 to start the season.

The Pacers are led by Malcolm Brogdon, who is averaging 23.4 points and 7.2 assists, and Domantas Sabonis, who is averaging career highs of 21.6 points, 12.6 rebounds and 6.1 assists. The Pacers are starting a five-game road trip after suffering a 125-117 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Saturday in Indianapolis.

Holmes hurt his ankle in the fourth quarter of Friday’s 144-123 loss to the Toronto Raptors. He missed Saturday’s 125-99 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers after being ruled out shortly before tipoff.

Hield rolled his ankle in the first quarter Saturday when he landed on Harrison Barnes’ foot while contesting a shot by Blazers guard CJ McCollum. Hield finished the game, scoring eight points on 3-of-10 shooting in 26 minutes.

Hield is averaging 14.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Kings. He is shooting 34.8% from the field and 33.7% from 3-point range, down dramatically from his first four seasons in the NBA.

Holmes is averaging 12.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 1.0 blocks. He is second in the NBA in field-goal percentage (.694) and third in true shooting percentage (.722).

With Holmes out of the lineup Saturday against the Raptors, Kings coach Luke Walton started Haliburton with De’Aaron Fox, Hield, Harrison Barnes and Marvin Bagley III. If Holmes and Hield are both unavailable, Walton would likely start Haliburton in the backcourt with Nemanja Bjelica or Hassan Whiteside joining Bagley in the frontcourt.

Injury report

Pacers: DOUBTFUL — Brian Bowen II (groin); Jalen Lecque (ankle). OUT — T.J. Warren (foot); T.J. McConnell (personal); Goga Bitadze (ankle); Jeremy Lamb (ACL).

Kings: QUESTIONABLE — Buddy Hield (ankle); Richaun Holmes (ankle). OUT — DaQuan Jeffries (ankle).

Jan. 11 vs. Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.

Jan. 13 vs. Portland Trail Blazers, 7 p.m.

Jan. 15 vs. Los Angeles Clippers, 7 p.m.

Jan. 17 vs. New Orleans Pelicans, 6 p.m.

Jan. 20 at Los Angeles Clippers, 7 p.m.