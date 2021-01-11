Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield extends consecutive game streak despite ankle injury

Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40), Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) and Sacramento Kings forward Richaun Holmes (22) walks to the bench during a game at Golden 1 Center on Monday, October 28, 2019 in Sacramento. pkitagaki@sacbee.com

Kings guard Buddy Hield will continue his streak of consecutive games after being cleared to play against the Indiana Pacers on Monday night at Golden 1 Center.

Hield and center Richaun Holmes were listed as questionable for the game due to ankle injuries. Hield has a sprained right ankle. Holmes is experiencing left ankle soreness. Kings coach Luke Walton said their statuses would be game-time decisions. Shortly before tipoff, the Kings announced both players would be in the starting lineup.

Hield has appeared in 229 consecutive games dating back to November 2017, when he was sidelined for two games against the Portland Trail Blazers and Denver Nuggets due to an ankle injury. Those are the only two games he has missed in his NBA career.

Kings guard Cory Joseph recently became the NBA’s active leader in consecutive games played with 276. Joseph has not missed a game since Feb. 5, 2017, when he played for the Toronto Raptors. Joseph moved into the top spot when Utah Jazz forward Joe Ingles missed Friday’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks due to a sore right Achilles, ending his streak of 384 consecutive games.

Holmes hurt his ankle in the fourth quarter of Friday’s 144-123 loss to the Toronto Raptors. He missed Saturday’s 125-99 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers after being ruled out shortly before tipoff.

Hield rolled his ankle when he landed on Harrison Barnes’ foot while contesting a shot by Blazers guard CJ McCollum in the first quarter of Saturday’s 125-99 loss to the Blazers. Hield finished the game, scoring eight points on 3-of-10 shooting in 26 minutes.